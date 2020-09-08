HANSON Announce Livestream Concert Series

See the full list of dates below!

Pop-rock trio HANSON are inviting fans around the world to join them for their first Live-streaming Concert Series, live from their hometown music landmark Cain's Ballroom. Beginning Oct 9-11th, the series is set to include three shows each month through January, featuring a unique monthly musical theme.

October highlights the 15th anniversary of the band's live album The Best of HANSON, Live And Electric which includes both well known and rare songs from the band's discography, ranging their 25 year+ career. For members of the band's HANSON.net community, the series also offers a limited number of in-person tickets, allowing fans to take in the experience live at Cain's Ballroom. All guests attending will be seated and adhere to current social distancing guidelines being maintained for public gatherings.

"We are thrilled to return to the stage and share the excitement of live music, both online and in person. As both artists and music fans, we know the importance of live music and the power it has to lift our spirits," said band member Taylor Hanson.

Both streaming and in-person tickets for October's shows are available now. After each month's shows, the band will announce the following month's musical theme along with putting the tickets on-sale for that series of events.

Following months of ongoing restrictions on public gatherings which have put many local venues at risk, HANSON chose to partner with Cain's Ballroom to host the streams. "The live-streaming shows give us a chance to share music with fans everywhere, while helping to support Cain's and bring attention to the importance of supporting independent music landmarks, who need help to ensure they are able to keep their doors open," shares Isaac Hanson.

Further information on how people can get involved in advocating for their local venues as well as supporting the venues directly can be found at SaveOurStages.com.

HANSON are multi-Grammy nominees, releasing 6 studio albums and selling more than 16 million albums over their 28 year career. The band's most recent album found them playing alongside symphony orchestras in some of the world's premiere concert halls. The Streaming Concert Series from Cain's Ballroom will be followed by the release of their 7th studio album and 2021 world tour.

For information on the live-streaming concerts and to find out how to access limited in-person tickets as a Hanson.net member, go to www.Hanson.net.

STREAMING CONCERT SERIES DATES:

October 9-11, 2020

November 5-7, 2020

December 4-6, 2020

January 8-10, 2021

