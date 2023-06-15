HANK Announces 'Call Me Hank (Deluxe)' EP & Shares 'All for You (Baby) (nickname jos Remix)'

Hank is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter Sara L’Abriola.

Today, they announce the deluxe edition of their debut EP, Call Me Hank (Deluxe) and share “All for You (Baby) (nickname jos Remix).”

The Deluxe breathes fresh life to the EP with live and acoustic recordings as well as 2 remixes. Hank has quickly become the artists’s artist with early co-signs from Gus Dapperton, Maya Hawke, Del Water Gap, Samia and Claud and now the Deluxe offers a chance for those who missed this exciting collection of songs the first time around to rediscover the songwriting and lyrical genius that is Hank.

The announcement of Call Me Hank (Deluxe) EP follows previous stand-alone singles, “BUGS” and the upbeat pop banger “Good Guy Hard Life.” Both songs are new material since the release of, Call Me Hank, late last year. Hank plays a co-headline show in NYC at Baby’s All Right alongside Greg Freeman, presented by Baby's & You Missed It. You can buy tickets here.

Photo Credit: Carina Allen