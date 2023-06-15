HANK Announces 'Call Me Hank (Deluxe)' EP & Shares 'All for You (Baby) (nickname jos Remix)'

The Deluxe breathes fresh life to the EP with live and acoustic recordings as well as 2 remixes.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

HANK Announces 'Call Me Hank (Deluxe)' EP & Shares 'All for You (Baby) (nickname jos Remix)'

Hank is the solo project of multi-instrumentalist, singer/songwriter Sara L’Abriola.

Today, they announce the deluxe edition of their debut EP, Call Me Hank (Deluxe) and share “All for You (Baby) (nickname jos Remix).”

The Deluxe breathes fresh life to the EP with live and acoustic recordings as well as 2 remixes. Hank has quickly become the artists’s artist with early co-signs from Gus Dapperton, Maya Hawke, Del Water Gap, Samia and Claud and now the Deluxe offers a chance for those who missed this exciting collection of songs the first time around to rediscover the songwriting and lyrical genius that is Hank. 

The announcement of Call Me Hank (Deluxe) EP follows previous stand-alone singles, “BUGS” and the upbeat pop banger “Good Guy Hard Life.”  Both songs are new material since the release of, Call Me Hank, late last year. Hank plays a co-headline show in NYC at Baby’s All Right alongside Greg Freeman, presented by Baby's & You Missed It. You can buy tickets here

Photo Credit: Carina Allen



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
VOICE OF BACEPROT Release Whats The Holy (Nobel) Today? Photo
VOICE OF BACEPROT Release 'What's The Holy (Nobel) Today?'

The group have faced opposition since their beginnings from conservative Muslims because they perform heavy rock/metal music while wearing hijabs and because of their gender which inspired their ground-breaking, critically acclaimed singles such as “God, Allow Me (Please) to Play Music,” “[NOT] PUBLIC PROPERTY” and “PMS.” 

2
Fast Romantics Release Summer Single F**k Yourself Photo
Fast Romantics Release Summer Single 'F**k Yourself'

Side “Euphoria,” was mixed by Los Angeles-based producer Dave Schiffman (The Killers, Haim) and is busting with jubilant pop anthems, as electric as ever and teeming with a renewed sense of self and purpose. Side “Happiness” was mixed by Marcus Paquin (The National, Arcade Fire).

3
ThxSoMch Unveils Brand New Single Waste My Mind Photo
ThxSoMch Unveils Brand New Single 'Waste My Mind'

Rising Toronto-based artist ThxSoMch has responded to overwhelming demand from fans and released his brand new single “Waste My Mind.” “Waste My Mind” maintains the momentum of ThxSoMch’s critically acclaimed debut EP Sleez, which was released last month via Elektra. Watch the video visualizer and check out tour dates!

4
Jill Andrews Release New Single Wrong Place, Wrong Time Photo
Jill Andrews Release New Single 'Wrong Place, Wrong Time'

The album features an all-star cast of musicians including Tyler Chester (Sara Bareilles, Jackson Brown, Madison Cunningham), Juan Solorzano (Becca Mancari, Mary Gauthier, Michaela Anne), Graham Bechler (Erin Rae, Allen Stone), Anthony Da Costa (Sunny War, Molly Tuttle, Yola), and special guests Ben Cramer and Becca Mancari on backing vocals.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July DebutVideo: Netflix Debuts QUARTERBACK Trailer Ahead of July Debut
BURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in JulyBURIED IN THE BACKYARD Returns to Oxygen For Season Five in July
ABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-HopABC News Studios Honors Juneteenth and Black Music Month With a One-Hour Primetime Special Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop
Herbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz FestHerbie Hancock & Gladys Knight Headline 37th Annual The National Grid Jazz Fest

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video
Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE