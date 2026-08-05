CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS to Premiere on PBS KIDS With Gustavo Dudamel

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PBS KIDS is set to premiere CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS, a half-hour animated special built around Camille Saint-Saëns' orchestral suite, performed live by conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl. The special includes a brief introduction narrated by Dudamel's 15-year-old son, Martín Dudamel, and tells a wordless story set in a town of animals preparing for a carnival parade. The plot centers on a young hero who sets out to recover Big Lion's stolen crown. CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS is scheduled to air on PBS KIDS and PBS stations nationwide.

'We're beyond thrilled to collaborate with the incomparable Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic on this new special, set to premiere just in time for the holiday season,' said Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, PBS KIDS and Education. 'We know parents are looking for intentional, thoughtful content for their children, as well as specials the family can watch together. This charming introduction to classical music through CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS is exactly that.'

CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS invites children to experience music as storytelling – where melody, rhythm, and instrument become the voice of a character. The special's innovative arts curriculum supports children ages 2–8 in experiencing, understanding, and connecting with music in ways that feel joyful, natural, and community-centered, creating an early entry point to orchestral music and instilling a curiosity, appreciation, and wonder for classical music.

'Music has a beautiful way of opening the imagination and helping us see the world with fresh eyes. That is why Carnival of the Animals has remained so beloved for generations. Sharing this project with my son Martín has filled it with even deeper meaning for me, because together we are inviting young people to discover the joy, humor, and wonder that live inside this extraordinary music. I am grateful to PBS KIDS for bringing this story into so many homes, and to the Los Angeles Philharmonic and YOLA for joining in this celebration. My hope is that every child who watches will discover that music is a place where curiosity, creativity, and possibility can always grow,' said LA Phil Music and Artistic Director, Gustavo Dudamel.

Each of the 14 sections of Saint-Saëns' timeless piece focuses on a different animal or environment, with the animated special weaving them together into a single seamless narrative for the first time in a lighthearted and fun way. All the animals in the city are working in harmony, building floats, and practicing their dancing. But, once the Lion's crown is stolen, the hero is whirled into an adventure with breakneck chases, mischievous chickens, wild donkeys, dancing tortoises, a prancing elephant, hapless penguin pianists, and more as he races to find the crown and restore the city's feeling of community – just in time for the carnival.

CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS' whimsical 2D animation is enhanced with beautiful, hand-painted watercolor backgrounds and tactile textures along with clever orchestral elements and props that add an extra layer of imaginative fun to the story. Without dialogue the music itself guides young viewers through atmospheric stylized landscapes, shapes, and patterns, setting the mood for the characters, with joyful physical and visual comedy taking center stage throughout.

A series of five live-action companion digital shorts, including one featuring Gustavo Dudamel himself, will amplify the music education curriculum and extend the learning opportunities of the special. Highlighting musicians from the LA Philharmonic and the Youth Orchestra Los Angeles (YOLA), the digital shorts will connect the musicians and music associated with several of the animals seen on screen, allowing viewers to learn about the instruments that produce the magical sounds associated with each animal.

CARNIVAL OF THE ANIMALS is produced by Silver Creek Falls Entertainment (WEATHER HUNTERS, NOT A BOX) and animated by the Oscar-winning Passion Pictures Animation (NOT A BOX, THE LOST THING) in association with the LA Phil. The film is directed by BAFTA nominee, Siri Melchior (NOT A BOX, THE DOG WHO WAS A CAT INSIDE, RITA AND CROCODILE). Dete Meserve and Debbie Crosscup are producers, and Gustavo Dudamel serves as executive producer.

Sara DeWitt, Senior Vice President and General Manager of PBS KIDS and Education, said the special was designed as content families can watch together, while Gustavo Dudamel described the project as an invitation for young viewers to discover joy and wonder in Saint-Saëns' music. The animated adaptation weaves all 14 sections of the suite into a single narrative, incorporating hand-painted watercolor backgrounds and orchestral visual details throughout.

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