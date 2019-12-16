Guordan Banks Releases Holiday EP 'Christmas on the Vinyl'

Getting into the spirit of the season, critically acclaimed R&B sensation Guordan Banks releases his first-ever holiday EP, Christmas On The Vinyl.

Get it HERE.

On the five-song project, he brings soul and shine to classics such as "Oh Holy Night," "Let Us Adore Him," and "Silent Night 3000." Check out the full tracklisting below.

Next up, he celebrates the arrival of the project by headlining the Unplug'd LA Holiday Party at The Study in Hollywood on Tuesday December 17th. Doors open at 9pm for the 21-plus event, which will run until 2AM. Don't miss what promises to be yet another unforgettable performance by the rising star!

Additionally, he just appeared on TV One's "Sister Circle Live" last week. Watch it below.

Christmas has never been this soulful! Enjoy Christmas On The Vinyl now and stay tuned for more from Guordan Banks.

Watch the appearance on "Sister Circle Live" below.

Tracklisting:

1. Never Ends

2. Oh Holy Night

3. Christmas Without You

4. Let Us Adore Him

5. Silent Night 3000





