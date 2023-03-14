Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Guns N' Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn & 90+ More Bands Announced For Aftershock 2023

The festival is on October 5-8.

Mar. 14, 2023  

The West Coast's Biggest Rock Festival, Aftershock, grows even more in 2023 with its most packed lineup yet offering 95-plus bands over four full days, led by headliners Guns N' Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn. The destination event, held at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 5-8, builds on last year's record-setting success including an audience of 160,000 music fans and bringing in nearly $30 million to the region.

In addition to the must-see headliners, the weekend's curated lineup of rock and metal heavyweights also includes Godsmack, Pantera, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Rancid, Turnstile, 311, The Cult, AFI, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance and many more. Returning as host for the second year is Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.

Aftershock passes are on sale now at www.AftershockFestival.com starting at $10 down.

"Godsmack is coming in hot this year. Come join us and Guns N' Roses! Tool! Korn! and so many other killer bands at this year's massive AFTERSHOCK! We can't wait for everyone to hear our new album Lighting Up The Sky, which just came out! LET'S DO THIS!!!" says Godsmack front man Sully Erna.

"We are so excited for what will be the biggest Aftershock in the festival's 11-year history," says Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents. "We are grateful for our partnership with the city and county of Sacramento and together we have built an amazing brand that showcases Sacramento to attendees from all over the globe."

"Aftershock has become synonymous with Sacramento, and we couldn't be more excited for the festival to be back this fall with such an incredible lineup," said Mike Testa, President & CEO of Visit Sacramento. "The city is already gearing up to welcome rock fans from across the country and around the world. Aftershock supports our local businesses, creates jobs and brings unmatched music to our city - October can't come fast enough."

The full Aftershock 2023 lineup (subject to change):

Thursday, October 5: Avenged Sevenfold, Incubus, Turnstile, The Cult, AFI, Pennywise, Nothing But Thieves, L7, White Reaper, Senses Fail, Don Broco, The Bronx, Nothing, Nowhere., DeathByRomy, Beauty School Dropout, Bob Vylan, Holding Absence, Pinkshift, Thousand Below, Starbenders, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress, Letdown.

Friday, October 6: Tool, Godsmack, Limp Bizkit, Megadeth, Coheed and Cambria, Skillet, Bad Omens, The Hu, Deafheaven, Memphis May Fire, Converge, Fire From the Gods, Polaris, Rain City Drive, Gideon, Currents, Varials, Strange Kids, Dragged Under, Tallah, HANABIE., Widow7, Death Valley Dreams

Saturday, October 7: Korn, Pantera, 311, Corey Taylor, Parkway Drive, Babymetal, Polyphia, Dethklok, Avatar, Fever 333, The Amity Affliction, Sleep Token, Escape the Fate, Boston Manor, Fame on Fire, Catch Your Breath, Ten56., Reddstar, Holy Wars, '68, Ithaca, Devil's Cut, Traitors, Fox Lake, All Waves, As You Were

Sunday, October 8: Guns N' Roses, Queens of the Stone Age, Rancid, I Prevail, Dance Gavin Dance, Daughtry, Badflower, Billy Talent, Mayday Parade, Suicide Silence, Movements, Ayron Jones, You Me At Six, Dead Poet Society, Austin Meade, Alpha Wolf, Jehnny Beth, Redlight King, Tigercub, Call Me Karizma, Ryan Oakes, Gnome, Luna Aura, Asava

Aftershock Single Day and Weekend General Admission and VIP passes are on sale now starting at $10.00 down, with payments amortized over five months (April-August). Festival goers are encouraged to buy early and save as prices will increase in the coming weeks and traditionally sell out prior to the event.

Aftershock is also partnering with Fuse to provide exclusive pass and hotel bundles. Weekend and daily Park & Ride passes are also available for purchase as an add on option for a convenient way to get to the festival grounds as there is no onsite parking at Aftershock.

All attendees at Aftershock can enjoy a variety of onsite food and beverage offerings curated by Southern Hospitality Concessions LLC, DWP's affiliate concessionaire, including some of the best food and drinks that the Sacramento area has to offer.

KXTV ABC 10 News has called Aftershock, "The largest rock and heavy metal festival in the western United States [that] is attracting fans near and far."

Aftershock is proud to host partners Visit Sacramento, Jack Daniel's, Coors Light, LYTE, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Hop Valley Brewing, Eargasm, The Pretty Cult, Mortus Viventi, and Hellflower Soap Company. The event is also proud to host nonprofit partners Artists For Trauma, Fxck Cancer, Take Me Home, and To Write Love On Her Arms. More partners and experiences to be announced closer to the show.

Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America. Additional DWP events in 2023 will include Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky Country Music Festival, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival and Welcome To Rockville.

Discovery Park is conveniently located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, at the confluence of the American and Sacramento Rivers.



