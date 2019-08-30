Guitarist Diana Rein Performs at Sedona Red Rockin' Blues 2 Festival

Rising blues artist Diana Rein performs at the Sedona Red Rockin' Blues 2 Festival, Posse Grounds Park & Recreation Area, 525 Posse Ground Rd., Saturday, September 7. Set Time: 2:30pm. Free. Info here. Presented by the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance.

Rein celebrated the release of her new album Queen Of My Castle (Gulf Coast Records) with a CD Release Concert at The Merc in historic Temecula, CA two weeks ago. "From the soulful, toe-tapping "Yes I Sing The Blues" to the hard-rocking, "Heat," Rein showed a versatile voice and sharper-than-sharp songwriting skills with some meaty guitar licks thrown in for good measure," Writes the Valley News in their review, which can be read in its entirety, here. This past July Rein performed in front of thousands of music lovers at the Open Air Blues Festival in Romania, where she was born.

Queen Of My Castle, the follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2016 album Long Road, was released on Mike Zito's fledgling Gulf Coast Records this past June. The fifteen-song disc is co-produced by Michael Leasure (drummer for the Walter Trout Band) and is mixed by Lincoln Clapp, who previously mixed Texas Flood by the late, great Stevie Ray Vaughan, one of Diana's biggest influences.





