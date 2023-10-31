Guided By Voices Share 'The Race Is On, The King Is Dead' Single

Guided By Voices (the ever-evolving act led by Robert Pollard) recently announced details on their third album of 2023 (and 39th overall), Nowhere To Go But Up (due November 24 via GBV Inc).

One of the most fully realized works that GBV has created, the forthcoming LP showcases an expert rock band at the top of their game. It's a sprawling, wild adventure exhibiting GBV in audacious and unafraid form.

Alongside the album announcement, the band shared the record's first single, "For The Home," and today, they return with a second cut entitled "The Race Is On, The King Is Dead." Following their monumental 40th Anniversary Celebration in Dayton earlier this year, GBV is beginning their fifth decade with a bang!

Stay tuned for the full-length Nowhere To Go But Up LP, out November 24 in stores and on streaming platforms.

