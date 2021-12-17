Gucci Mane & 1017 Global Music Drop 'SO ICY CHRISTMAS'

GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated, multi-platinum superstar Gucci Mane and his 1017 Global Music label are releasing their newest compilation album. SO ICY CHRISTMAS brings 17 brand-new tracks celebrating the holidays while showcasing the talent of the booming label that's earned over 3 billion streams in the past year. SO ICY CHRISTMAS is streaming now.

Gucci Mane is no stranger to holiday releases, and celebrated Christmas 2019 with the final installment of his iced-out EAST ATLANTA SANTA series, EAST ATLANTA SANTA 3, featuring tracks like "She Miss Me (feat. Rich The Kid)" and "Tony (feat. Quavo)." SO ICY CHRISTMAS follows SO ICY BOYZ - which marked the latest release in Gucci Mane's 1017 Global Music's recently extended partnership with Atlantic Records - with music from Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Enchanting, Big Scarr, BigWalkDog, Hotboy Wes, and BiC Fizzle. Highlights include bangers like Gucci Mane & BigWalkDog's "Poppin," joined by an official music video boasting over 20M views.

In addition, SO ICY BOYZ also includes tracks such as BiC Fizzle's "TrapMania (Feat. Gucci Mane & Cootie)" and "On God (Feat. Gucci Mane & Cootie)," BigWalkDog's "Whole Lotta Ice (Feat. Lil Baby & Pooh Shiesty)" and "Trap God (Feat. Gucci Mane)," Hotboy Wes' "Free Smoke (Feat. Big Scarr)" and "My Lil Dance (Feat. Gucci Mane)," and Foogiano's "Free Foo," all of which are accompanied by official companion videos streaming now at YouTube.

SO ICY BOYZ continues a string of hugely popular compilations from Gucci Mane and The New 1017, including 2020's SO ICY GANG, VOL. 1 and GUCCI MANE PRESENTS: SO ICY SUMMER. Gucci Mane also released ICE DADDY earlier this year, executive produced by Gucci Mane's son, Ice Davis, with features from Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Pooh Shiesty, E-40, 2 Chainz, and more. Highlights include "s Crazy (Feat. Big 30)" and "Like 34 & 8 (Feat. Pooh Shiesty)," both joined by official music videos streaming now at YouTube.

ICE DADDY followed last year's surprise release of Gucci's first-ever greatest hits collection: TRAP GOD CLASSICS: I AM MY ONLY COMPETITION. The 28- track collection compiles some of Gucci Mane's biggest tracks and worldwide fan favorites, including such smashes as the 4x RIAA platinum certified "I Get The Bag (Feat. Migos)," the 3x platinum "Both (Feat. Drake)," and the 3x RIAA platinum certified blockbuster, "Wake Up In The Sky," alongside Bruno Mars and Kodak Black.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential rappers of the past decade, Gucci Mane has more Top 10 albums on Billboard's "Top Rap Albums" chart than any other hip-hop artist in history. Along with new releases from Gucci himself, the seasoned A&R is taking his eye for the next big thing to his own record label, 1017 Global Music, in partnership with Atlantic Records. 1017 Global Music launched with the signing of fellow Atlanta rapper Foogiano, followed by further hand-chosen additions of artists Pooh Shiesty, Enchanting, Big Scarr, BigWalkDog, Hotboy Wes, and BiC Fizzle.

Last year's GUCCI MANE PRESENTS: SO ICY SUMMER compilation mixtape introduced the fresh crew with collaborations, solo tracks, and features from some of 1017 Global Music's signees. After just a few months, The New 1017 crew has already seen major success with Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, and Big Scarr all dominating Rolling Stone's influential "Breakthrough 25" chart as the fastest rising artists in recent months.

