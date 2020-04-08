Gryffin and Chris Lane Team Up for New Single 'Hold You Tonight'

L.A.-based artist/producer Gryffin has teamed up with platinum-selling country artist Chris Lane for a breathtaking new single called "Hold You Tonight." Released via Darkroom/Interscope Records, the track beautifully merges Gryffin's melodic brand of electronic music with Lane's stripped-back yet soulful songwriting and vocals.

Listen below!

The latest in a growing list of exciting collaborations for Gryffin, "Hold You Tonight" again demonstrates his tremendous sophistication as a producer, layering tender acoustic-guitar work to a graceful arrangement of shimmering synth tones and crystalline percussion. Meanwhile, Lane reveals the powerful vocal presence he's showcased in hit songs - "Take Back Home Girl" ft. Tori Kelly, recent chart-topper "I Don't Know About You," plus his latest single, "Big, Big Plans" - and as featured support on tours with acts like Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Brad Paisley and Rascal Flatts.

"Hold You Tonight" is Gryffin's first new music since the release of his 2019 full-length debut, Gravity. Arriving last October and soon reaching #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart, the album includes hit singles like "Remember" ft. ZOHARA, "OMG", featuring Grammy Award-nominated singer/songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen, "Body Back" ft. Maia Wright, and "All You Need to Know" by Gryffin with SLANDER ft. Calle Lehmann. With its incredible lineup of collaborators and guest artists, Gravity also features "Hurt People" (a collaboration with singer/songwriter Aloe Blacc, co-written by Bastille frontman Dan Smith) and "Baggage" by Gryffin with Gorgon City ft. AlunaGeorge.





