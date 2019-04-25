Grizfolk Announce New Album 'Rarest Of Birds'

Los Angeles alternative rock band Grizfolk announce their new full-length album Rarest Of Birds will be released on July 19th, 2019. The foursome will celebrate with a hometown album release show at The Troubadour that evening, followed by a west coast run of headline tour dates that takes them through Phoenix, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and more(full list below). With this news, Grizfolk shares album track "Mercy," a song the band says was "born on August 12, 2017. It's a cry out for peace, a voice for the voiceless." The track premiered via FLOOD.

Of the album, the band says, "Listening to Rarest of Birds should feel a bit like looking through a kaleidoscope of fleeting moments...a glimpse into our yearning for truth and answers within and without. Written in some of the darkest times, it was a vehicle out of addiction and depression. It was a one-way ticket out of a personal hell, purchased by the heart and paid for with love, light, and dedication."

Grizfolk released two tracks from Rarest Of Birds earlier this year while they were on an extensive North American tour with Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness. "Spoonful" channels a retro sound to deliver a dark tale of yearning for someone out of reach, while "Heavy Crown" melds a danceable bass line with jangly pianos to create an upbeat track that is sneakily about the tough subject of fighting for what's right in today's complicated world. Together, these tracks hint at a new direction for Grizfolk as they move away from some of the electronic elements present on their first two releases and focusing on more organic instrumentation.

Based in Los Angeles and Nashville with roots in Sweden, Grizfolk is Adam Roth (lead vocals, guitar),Sebastian Fritze (keys and vocals), Fredrik Eriksson (guitar) and Bill Delia (drums). With over 130 million combined streams and over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Grizfolk blend their influences of rock, folk and pop to create an infectious sound that is uniquely their own. They released their debut EP, From The Spark, in February 2014, followed by their debut full-length studio album,Waking Up The Giants, in January 2016, showcasing their penchant for delivering electronic-tinged folk rock. They spent much of the last five years touring around the world, from headline shows to support slots with Bastille, X Ambassadors, AJR and many more. They've also run the festival circuit, including Firefly, Hangout Fest, BottleRock and Voodoo.

Grizfolk Tour Dates:

Fri, Jul 19 Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

Sat, Jul 20 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

Mon, Jul 22 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Wed, Jul 24 Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

Thur, Jul 25 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

Fri, Jul 26 Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

Sat, Jul 27 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

Tue, Jul 30 Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver

Wed, Jul 31 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

Fri, Aug 2 Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium Room at Catalyst

Sat, Aug 3 Fresno, CA @ Strummers





