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Gretchen Wilson to Perform at Rio Hotel & Casino's Penn & Teller Theater

The singer behind Redneck Woman built her career touring with Brooks & Dunn and Kenny Chesney.

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Grammy-winning country artist Gretchen Wilson will take the stage at the Rio Hotel & Casino's Penn & Teller Theater on Friday, Nov. 13, for an 8 p.m. performance.

Wilson broke through in 2005 with 'Redneck Woman,' the chart-topping single she co-wrote with John Rich. The song earned her a Grammy Award and propelled her debut album, Here for the Party, to multi-platinum status. Her early success led to touring opportunities with Brooks & Dunn and Kenny Chesney, followed by a spot on the popular Outlaw Tour alongside ZZ Top and 3 Doors Down in 2012.

Wilson later founded her own label, Redneck Records, and has continued to expand her creative role as a songwriter and producer across a string of releases. In addition to 'Redneck Woman,' her catalog includes fan favorites such as 'When I Think About Cheatin'' and 'Homewrecker.' She continues to headline concerts and festivals nationwide.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Ticket prices range from $59.99 for balcony seating to $99.99 for AMP VIP. Main floor tickets are $89.99, while mezzanine seating is available for $69.99. All prices are subject to additional taxes and fees.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit riolasvegas.com.

About Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

Rio Hotel & Casino, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand, is located just one block off the Las Vegas Strip on Flamingo Road. The resort features more than 2,500 suite-sized guestrooms, including 1,500 newly remodeled suites in the Ipanema Tower. Highlights include a reimagined 117,000-square-foot casino floor with 800 slot machines and 40 table games, a 3-acre pool paradise, and an evolving lineup of dining and nightlife options including Canteen Food Hall, Eggslut, Lapa Lounge, Revolution Bar & Grill, The Kitchen Table and High Stakes Vegas by acclaimed Chef James Trees. With 220,000 square feet of convention and meeting space, the property is also well-suited for conferences, trade shows, and large-scale events. The entertainment program features a standout roster of resident shows, including the long-running magic duo Penn & Teller, the visually stunning WOW – The Vegas Spectacular, The Empire Strips Back, a sci-fi burlesque parody with cult appeal, and Comedy Cellar, the West Coast outpost of the iconic New York comedy club. For more information, visit riolasvegas.com.

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