Julianna Rankin Releases New Single DOUBLE KNOT

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Big Loud Texas artist Julianna Rankin has released a new single called DOUBLE KNOT, a song produced by GRAMMY Award winners Miranda Lambert and Jon Randall. MusicRow described the track as highly promising. Rankin teased the release on social media, dedicating it to, in her words, all the boys and girls with a case of the seven-year itch.

Putting a new spin on the familiar story of a fizzled-out marriage, 'Double Knot' was written Oscar Charles, Bryan Simpson and Meg McRee. Swaggering steel guitar winds around Rankin's smooth vocals on the track:

Baby when we tied the knot

We might've shoulda tied it in a double knot

Like the cans on the bumper that were hanging off

The caddy whipping out of the parking lot

For a minute we were in it, we were meant to be

Now we're two single people, one diamond ring

Up for sale in an ole pawn shop

Rankin's most recent steel-soaked honky-tonk song 'Dusty Boots' was named one of Holler's new music discoveries. In addition to the winking 'XYZ71s,' the Texas native dropped 'Little Miss Behavin'' with an official music video starring Gretchen Wilson. Her label debut with Big Loud Texas, 'Bad Habits and Good Horses,' was featured in the season finale of Landman via Paramount+.

Next month, Rankin will support Easton Corbin and Stoney LaRue before playing Everybody's Somebody Festival with headliners Hayes Carll & The Band of Heathens in September. This fall, Rankin will support Mark Chesnutt and Casey Donahew on select dates. For more information or tickets, visit juliannarankin.com.

Julianna Rankin Tour Dates

August 14 – Rowdy's Spring – Spring, TX =

August 15 – Bay City Civic Center – Bay City, TX /

August 16 – The Redbird Listening Room – New Braunfels, TX

September 5 – Everybody's Somebody Fest – Luckenbach, TX #

September 18 – Blackhawk Grill – Whitehouse, TX ^

September 19 – Cheatham Street Warehouse – San Marcos, TX

October 2 – Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX +

October 11 – Gruene Music & Wine Festival – New Braunfels, TX

October 23 – PigFest – Hendersonville, TN #

= Supporting Stoney LaRue

/ Supporting Easton Corbin

^ Supporting Mark Chesnutt

+ Supporting Casey Donahew

# Festival

About Julianna Rankin

Big Loud Texas singer-songwriter Julianna Rankin is an undeniable rising talent hailing from The Lone Star State. Raised on classic country and the blues with influences ranging from Keith Whitley, Bobbie Gentry and Waylon Jennings to Bonnie Raitt, Carole King and James Taylor, Rankin was emboldened to pursue a career in music after her family and peers alike discovered her talent while attending college at Texas A&M. After being discovered and signed by Big Loud Texas, her label debut 'Bad Habits and Good Horses' was featured in the season finale of Landman via Paramount+. The 'highly promising' (MusicRow) talent signed to Big Loud Texas Publishing and Sony Music Publishing earlier this year.

Written by Oscar Charles, Bryan Simpson and Meg McRee, DOUBLE KNOT reworks the story of a failed marriage over swaggering steel guitar and vocals from Rankin. The release follows her recent honky-tonk single DUSTY BOOTS, which was named a new music discovery by Holler.

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