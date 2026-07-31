Photos: Dalton Davis Finds Healing on New Single TOUCH TUNES

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Dalton Davis has released a new single titled TOUCH TUNES, described as part of an ongoing personal effort to process healing through songwriting. The track marks the latest output from the artist, who has framed the release as a step in a broader emotional and creative journey.





Dalton Davis, cowboy troubadour and North Carolina native, releases his new single 'Touch Tunes' via MCA / Republic Records.

''Touch Tunes' is every country soul's favorite song wrapped into one much-needed escape from reality. Dive bars have always been an oasis for the broken hearted, and when you mix a broken heart with ten dollars and a jukebox, the possibility of a good time becomes inevitable,' says Davis.

Built around clever nods to some of country music's most iconic heartbreak anthems, 'Touch Tunes' follows a guy nursing a broken heart the only way he knows how—feeding the jukebox and letting one country classic after another tell his story. Blending traditional country storytelling with Dalton's gritty vocals and modern edge, the track delivers equal parts heartbreak, nostalgia, and honky-tonk authenticity. Packed with lyrical callbacks that country fans will recognize, 'Touch Tunes' celebrates the timeless songs that have always been there when words fall short.

Adding to an already milestone-filled year, Dalton recently released 'Blue' and appeared on the Landman (Songs From and Inspired By The Paramount+ Original Series) (Volume II) soundtrack with his song 'Fireproof.' Penned by series star Billy Bob Thornton alongside renowned songwriters Ronnie Bowman (Kenny Chesney, Lee Ann Womack) and Mark Collie (Garth Brooks, Tim McGRaw), 'Fireproof' further showcased Dalton's versatility as both a vocalist and storyteller. Since signing with MCA / Republic Records, Dalton has continued to build on his momentum with releases including 'Cows In The Front Yard,' 'Redneck and You Know It,' 'Blue,' and now 'Touch Tunes,' each highlighting another facet of his distinctive sound and authentic storytelling.

On the road, Dalton continues to connect with fans across the country, recently joining the lineup for Rock The Country Festival while adding additional dates throughout 2026. More dates coming soon.

Dalton Davis Tour Routing

8.28.26 – Ocala, FL – Rock The Country Ocala

9.11.26 – Hamburg, NY – Erie County Fairgrounds

9.12.26 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

10.18.26 – Victoria, Canada – McPherson Playhouse

10.19.26 – Vancouver, Canada – Commodore Ballroom

10.20.26 – Vernon, Canada – Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre

10.21.26 – Calgary, Canada – The Palace Theatre

10.23.26 – Regina, Canada – Casino Regina

10.24.26 – Edmonton, Canada – Midway

10.25.26 – Grande Prairie, Canada – Bonnetts Energy Centre

10.27.26 – Winnipeg, Canada – Burton Cummings Theatre

10.28.26 – Thunder Bay, Canada – Thunder Bay Community Auditorium

10.30.26 – London, Canada – Centennial Hall

10.31.26 – Kitchener, Canada – Centre In The Square

11.1.26 – Hamilton, Canada – FirstOntario Concert Hall

11.3.26 – Pickering, Canada – Pickering Casino Resort

11.4.26 – Ottawa, Canada – HISTORY Ottawa

11.5.26 – Montréal, Canada – Théâtre Beanfield

11.7.26 – Moncton, Canada – Casino New Brunswick

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