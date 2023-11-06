Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms 2024 Headline Tour

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Gregory Alan Isakov will continue to tour through next year including headline shows at Tulsa’s Cain’s Ballroom, Dallas’ The Factory in Deep Ellum, Austin’s ACL Live at the Moody Theater, Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre, Oakland’s Fox Theater and Albuquerque’s Kiva Auditorium among many others. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Tickets will go on-sale this Friday, November 10 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.gregoryalanisakov.com/tour. $1 per ticket will be donated to NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, who are dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness.

In addition to the newly confirmed dates, Isakov will also perform back-to-back nights at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre next year on Sunday, September 1 and Monday, September 2, the first of which sold-out shortly after tickets went on-sale.

The upcoming performances celebrate Isakov’s acclaimed new album, Appaloosa Bones, which was released earlier this year via Dualtone Records and Isakov’s own label, Suitcase Town Music (stream/purchase here). Isakov’s studio session recorded with KEXP Public Radio is live today, in which he performs four songs from the album: “The Fall,” “Before the Sun,” “Miles to Go” and “Watchman.”

Produced by Isakov and Andrew Berlin (Descendents, Rise Against) and recorded at Isakov’s farm outside of Boulder, Appaloosa Bones is his first new album in nearly five years and is filled with his signature “emotionally evocative songwriting style” (NPR Music). With these eleven tracks, Isakov creates an atmospheric collection, infusing lush harmonies with layered instrumental textures of guitars, banjos and piano, many of which he played himself.

Reflecting on the album, Isakov shares, “I set out to make a folky, small lo-fi rock ‘n’ roll record. And then the songs kind of told me, ‘No, this is what it’s going to be.’ And so I said, ‘OK,’ and after a while, I was just holding onto the reins, waiting to see where it was going and how the material worked. What I found was a collection of songs that brought me back to when I was starting out playing with the band—traveling a lot in the van, playing throughout the Southwest and West. These wide open landscapes had this quietness and expansive deepness that grounded me and evoked a lot of the curiosities I was drawn to when I started writing songs.”

Beloved by his devoted community of fans and critics alike, Isakov has garnered over 1 billion streams to date and recently reached over 6.1 million monthly Spotify listeners. He has released five full-length studio albums, including 2018’s Evening Machines, which was nominated for Best Folk Album at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards.

Of the record, NPR Music praised, “rich in narrative detail and beautifully contemplative,” while Billboard asserted, “characteristically ruminative…blending a gentle spaciousness with dusky atmospheres and carefully nuanced textures” and Rolling Stone declared, “beautiful collisions of acoustic instruments, Isakov’s soothing vocals and otherworldly noise.” Additionally, Isakov’s music has been featured in hit shows such as Grey’s Anatomy, Big Sky, A Million Little Things, The Haunting of Hill House, Virgin River, The Blacklist, This is Us and many more.

Born in Johannesburg, South Africa and raised in Philadelphia, Isakov now calls Colorado home. When he isn’t on the road, he spends much of his time writing and recording songs in his barn studio, as well as running Starling Farm (his farm in Boulder County), which provides produce to the farm’s CSA members, local restaurants, and Community Food Share (a Boulder County food bank).

GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, November 10 at 10:00am local time

November 21—Glasgow, UK—SWG3 Galvanizers Yard

November 22—Dublin, Ireland—National Stadium+

November 23—Manchester, UK—Albert Hall+

November 25—London, UK—Roundhouse+ (SOLD OUT)

November 27—Winterthur, Switzerland—Salzhaus

November 29—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso (SOLD OUT)

November 30—Eindhoven, Netherlands—Muziekgebouw

December 1—Groningen, Netherlands—De Oosterport

December 2—Antwerp, Belgium—De Roma

December 4—Cologne, Germany—Kantine

December 5—Hamburg, Germany—Uebel & Gefaehrilch

December 6—Berlin, Germany—Metropol

December 7—Copenhagen, Denmark—Pumpehuset (SOLD OUT)

December 8—Oslo, Norway—Vulkan Arena

December 10—Stockholm, Sweden—Cirkus

January 23, 2024—Wellington, New Zealand—San Fran

January 25, 2024—Auckland, New Zealand—Tuning Fork (SOLD OUT)

January 27, 2024—Brisbane, Australia—Tivoli

January 28, 2024—Melbourne, Australia—Forum

January 29, 2024—Adelaide, Australia—The Gov

January 31, 2024—Fremantle, Australia—Freo Social Club

February 1, 2024—Sydney, Australia—Factory Theatre

February 2, 2024—Sydney, Australia—Metro Theatre (SOLD OUT)

February 28, 2024—Wichita, KS—The Cotillion*

February 29, 2024—Tulsa, OK—Cain’s Ballroom*

March 1, 2024—Dallas, TX—The Factory in Deep Ellum*

March 2, 2024—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater*

March 5, 2024—Tucson, AZ—Rialto Theatre*

March 7, 2024—Del Mar, CA—The Sound#

March 8, 2024—Santa Barbara, CA—The Arlington Theatre#

March 9, 2024—Oakland, CA—Fox Theater#

March 12, 2024—Flagstaff, AZ—The Orpheum Theater^

March 13, 2024—Albuquerque, NM—Kiva Auditorium^

April 9-13, 2024—Riviera Maya, Mexico—Avett Brothers at the Beach

September 1, 2024—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

September 2, 2024—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

+with special guest Jeremiah Fraites (of The Lumineers)

*with special guest Leif Vollebekk

#with special guest Damien Jurado

^with special guest Bonnie Paine (of Elephant Revival)

photo credit: Rebecca Caridad