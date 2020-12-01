Greg Dulli Releases Video For 'Lockless'

Today "Lockless" the final single and video from Greg Dulli's solo album Random Desire makes its debut. The clip was shot by director Bailey Smith in New Orleans at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

"I was in New Orleans during the curfew period after Katrina and would come out into the Quarter about an hour before it lifted, thinking 'it's like the twilight zone,'" Dulli remarked. "When this original lockdown occurred, I immediately recalled that moment in time and wanted to document it. Like a lot of cities around the world, the absence of people in normally bustling places is very jarring and ghostly. The song itself suggests a loneliness and I felt the marriage between the song and these images was too perfect not to explore."

For the last 30 years, Greg Dulli, frontman of The Afghan Whigs and The Twilight Singers, has been the poet laureate of the bizarre whims and cruel tangents of desire. A foremost authority on the sell-your-soul rewards of carnal lust, the high voltage epiphanies of chemical enhancement, and the serotonin lows left in their wake. Random Desire, the first solo album under Dulli's own name which was released to critical acclaim earlier this year, on February 21st via Royal Cream/BMG.

Dulli is currently at work on a brand new Afghan Whigs album.

Watch the video here:

