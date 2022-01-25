Greet Death Premiere New Single 'Punishment Existence'

Greet Death return with another lush, pensive single titled "Punishment Existence."

About the song, Greet Death's Logan Gaval comments, "This song was originally about my girlfriend's Uncle and his drawn out battle with cancer. I couldn't come up with a second verse so I asked Sam to write one as well. I love his verse and the piano part we came up with."

He continues, "I will never forget the night we finished tracking 'Punishment Existence.' My Mom texted me that my Grandma had passed away. Connie was a matriarch and a very cool person who loved music. She would drink half a bud light and put the cap back on it and stow it away in her fridge. She would call you a 'bitch' or a 'shead' if you beat her in poker. Heather's uncle Kevin was one of the kindest people I'd ever met and built an orphanage in India among other things. Anyway, I think this song is about loss in general. Whether it's time lost working our jobs during the pandemic, loved ones lost, loss of hope... Great people are taken from this earth and we're left with the dregs of humanity. I don't know if that's actually true but that's how I felt when I wrote this song and how I feel right now."

Greet Death recently unveiled standalone singles "I Hate Everything" and "Your Love is Alcohol" and announced a spring 2022 tour in North America - those dates can be found below. Additionally, Greet Death will be taking over Fender's Instagram account tomorrow (January 26th) at 12pm PST - this will be a takeover not to be missed.

Hailing from Flint, MI, Greet Death's catalog is an exercise in refraction and reflection. Within a shoegazey haze, their brutally honest subject matter is cleverly cloaked amid soft vocal deliveries and dreamy guitar work. Their songs are lovingly constructed before buckling beneath their own emotional weight. Their 2019 full-length and Deathwish debut New Hell is a hook-laden triumph of towering proportions, and their three new singles "I Hate Everything,""Your Love is Alcohol" and "Punishment Existence" continue that trajectory.

Look for more exciting news and music to arrive soon from Greet Death. In the meantime, keep up with them on Instagram and catch them on the road this March + April.

Tour Dates

3/24 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club *

3/25 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

3/26 Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium *

3/27 Des Moines, IA @ Gas Lamp (Matinee) *

3/28 Wichita, KS @ Barleycorn's *

3/29 Denver, CO @ Meadowlark *

3/31 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

4/01 Boise, ID @ The Olympic *

4/02 Portland, OR @ The High Water Mark *

4/03 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

4/05 Oakland, CA @ Elbo Room *

4/06 Los Angeles, CA @ Resident *

4/07 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer *

4/08 San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

4/09 Phoenix, AZ @ Nile (Underground) *

4/11 Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips *

4/12 Austin, TX @ Spider House Ballroom *

4/13 Houston, TX @ Eighteen Ten Ojeman *

4/14 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *

4/15 Mobile, AL @ Alabama Music Box *

4/16 Atlanta, GA @ Boggs *

4/17 Nashville, TN @ Springwater *

4/18 West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern *

4/19 Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor *

4/20 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall *

4/21 Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop *

4/22 Philadelphia, PA @ Milk Boy *

4/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus *

4/24 Allston, MA @ O'Brien's Pub

4/26 Middletown, CT @ Rednawa *

4/27 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Funhouse *

4/28 Columbus, OH @ Spacebar *

4/29 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

4/30 Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary *

*w/ support from Infant Island