Greensky Bluegrass to Embark on Winter Tour

Greensky Bluegrass, renowned for bringing rock 'n' roll showmanship to high-energy bluegrass, has announced a string of tour dates in early winter 2020.

Comprised of Anders Beck (dobro), Michael Arlen Bont (banjo), Dave Bruzza (guitar), Mike Devol (upright bass), and Paul Hoffman (mandolin), Greensky Bluegrass is known for pushing the limits of traditional bluegrass. Beck explains, "We're a rock-and-roll band that plays bluegrass instruments. Bluegrass is such a finite thing. Because you have a banjo and a mandolin, you're supposed to do it a certain way. But we've always been ourselves." For the past 18 years, the band has played up to 175 shows per year and sold out venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Ryman Auditorium, as well as performed at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Outside Lands.

2019 saw the release of their ninth album, All For Money, which debuted in the top 10 of Billboard's bluegrass chart and earned praise from Rolling Stone, Garden & Gun, and more. In September, they released the live performance video, Greensky Bluegrass: Live at Red Rocks: 9/22/2018, which is now available on all streaming platforms. They spent the year on the road in support of All For Money and show no signs of slowing down in 2020. In addition to their relentless touring, the band will host the third annual Camp Greensky Music Festival in Wellston, MI., from June 4 - 6.

Tickets for the Greensky Bluegrass Winter Tour 2020 are on sale now.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS WINTER TOUR 2020 DATES

Jan. 15 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

Jan. 16 - Old Forester's Paristown Hall - Louisville, KY

Jan. 17 - Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH

Jan. 18 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

Jan. 19 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA

Jan. 22 - State Theater of Ithaca - Ithaca, NY

Jan. 23 - The State Theatre - Portland, ME

Jan. 24 - Beacon Theatre - New York, NY

Jan. 25 - House of Blues - Boston, MA

Jan. 28. - Flynn Center - Burlington, VT

Jan. 29 - The Egg - Albany, NY

Jan. 30 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, PA

Jan. 31 & Feb. 1 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C.

Feb. 4 - Madison Theater - Covington, KY

Feb. 5 - The Mill and Mine - Knoxville, TN

Feb. 6 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

Feb. 7 & 8 - The Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA





