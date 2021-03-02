Green Hill Music Announces Collaboration with Irish Singing Sensations Celtic Thunder

Green Hill Music has announce a collaboration with renowned Irish singing group Celtic Thunder. Since its formation in 2007, the group has won worldwide acclaim - chosen as Billboard's Top World Artists in 2008, 2009, and 2011, 2015, and 2016. Their television specials have aired 25,000 times on public television across all 50 States in the US with 98% broadcast coverage of all U.S. TV HHs markets. In celebration of their 10th anniversary, Celtic Thunder released CT X in 2018, followed by Ireland in 2020.

Known around the globe for their solo as well as their ensemble songs, Celtic Thunder has built a reputation for dramatic shows filled with lighting, choreography, and stage sets that take audiences on a visual and musical journey through Celtic lore. Celtic Thunder has performed more than 1,000 shows around the world, selling over a million tickets and grossing over $60,000,000, with their most recent tour being in 2018. Covid hasn't slowed them down, however; Celtic Thunder's online presence is going strong, with over 210,696,995 views and 280,000 subscribers on the "Thunder Tube" YouTube channel, 888,000 followers on Facebook, and over 5,300,000 users on their website, www.celticthunder.com. To launch the new collaboration Green Hill will release Celtic Thunder's highly-anticipated new album, Homeland, on March 12th 2021. In addition, the group will be hitting the road again in the U.S. in October 2021.

"Celtic Thunder is an iconic group known all over the world for their wonderful music and electric stage shows," said Blake Davis, GM, Green Hill Music. "Our plans include the re-release of the legendary Celtic Thunder catalog, inclusive of integrating Celtic Thunder across our platform. We also look forward to collaborating with Celtic Thunder and producer Sharon Browne on the re-imagination of some of these titles as well. Green Hill is thrilled with this new venture and to be representing the catalog of one of the biggest and bestselling artists in the Irish and Celtic space."

The collaboration marks another step in what has been an exciting period of growth for Green Hill Music, a boutique record label with a diverse catalogue spanning across a wide range of genres and moods. In 2019, Primary Wave Music struck a strategic partnership with Gaither Music Group (of which Green Hill is a subsidiary), expanding Green Hill's reach and enabling new artist development. 2020 saw further growth with an integrated partnership between Green Hill and pianist, songwriter, and instrumental music icon Jim Brickman.

Green Hill also recently partnered with four-time GRAMMY Award-winner Olivia Newton John. On January 22, she released "Window in the Wall," an anthem aimed to unify and heal during these unprecedented times in the world.