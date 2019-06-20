Green Buzzard Releases I DON'T WANT TO BE ALONE

I OH YOU are thrilled to announce the return of Green Buzzard with "I Don't Want To Be Alone" - which marks the first new music in almost two years.

Produced by Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Weezer) at his rambling LA studio, the single marks a new chapter for the Sydney based project of singer and guitarist Paddy Harrowsmith. Dialling back the distortion in favor of a new found clarity and directness, the song allows Harrowsmith's knack for writing an earworm to shine.

"Throughout the recording process we listened and drew inspiration from The La's to Lana Del Rey to The Church to A$AP Rocky," Harrowsmith says. "A similarity between all of these artists was a sense of space in the music, a "less is more" approach which myself and Dave tried to emulate as best we could by not over doing anything."

Premiered via Clash Mag, the video for "I Don't Want To Be Alone" captures a suited up Paddy dancing across a barren sandy plain into the night.

Check out the video here:





