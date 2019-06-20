Green Buzzard Releases I DON'T WANT TO BE ALONE

Jun. 20, 2019  
Green Buzzard Releases I DON'T WANT TO BE ALONE

I OH YOU are thrilled to announce the return of Green Buzzard with "I Don't Want To Be Alone" - which marks the first new music in almost two years.

Produced by Dave Sitek (TV On The Radio, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Weezer) at his rambling LA studio, the single marks a new chapter for the Sydney based project of singer and guitarist Paddy Harrowsmith. Dialling back the distortion in favor of a new found clarity and directness, the song allows Harrowsmith's knack for writing an earworm to shine.

"Throughout the recording process we listened and drew inspiration from The La's to Lana Del Rey to The Church to A$AP Rocky," Harrowsmith says. "A similarity between all of these artists was a sense of space in the music, a "less is more" approach which myself and Dave tried to emulate as best we could by not over doing anything."

Premiered via Clash Mag, the video for "I Don't Want To Be Alone" captures a suited up Paddy dancing across a barren sandy plain into the night.

Check out the video here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tex Perkins Celebrates The 10th Anniversary Of 'The Man In Black - The Songs & Story Of Johnny Cash'
  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at The Stonewall Inn
  • Bon Dejeuner! Radio's Editor In Chief Chelsea Nortreus Announced The Launch Of BDR Magazine
  • Julien's Auctions Two-Day Legends Auction Results Announced
  • Grammy Nominee Kip Winger & Damien Gray Announce GET JACK Album Release, Available July 19
  • Emerging Alternative R&b Artist Alex Harris Releases Debut EP 'Pink Cloud'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup