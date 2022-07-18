Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Graphic Nature Release Two New Singles 'Into The Dark' and 'Bad Blood'

The singles were released alongside a new music video.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Coming off an epic live performance at 2000 Trees festival, Graphic Nature have released two new singles - "Into The Dark" and "Bad Blood", which can be heard now below.

Speaking of 'Into The Dark', frontman Harvey Freeman says, "it's probably one of the most intimate songs we've ever written. It's about the breaking of relationships, whether a romantic one or with friends or family. It delves into how certain events from your past can trigger a ripple effect, that can change how you perceive relationships you have in the present."

While, 'Bad Blood', "is about the struggles of being a musician. The constant uphill battle yourself and those around you face just to keep a dream alive. The feeling of wanting to give up everything you've put your life and soul into, but also realizing that music is all you have and without it you're just a human without purpose."

In addition, the band has released a music video featuring both singles, which can be seen below. It's the perfect companion as it visualizes the intensity of the two new tracks.

Mixing moments of snarling nu-metal aggro and the scalding fury of Slipknot's debut album with instrumental passages that at times recall the genius of Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, is where they have nailed the Graphic Nature sound.

The new songs follow the release of the band's EP 'new skin', released earlier this year and contained the singles "chokehold", "drain" and the title track.

Taking their name from a track on Deftones' Koi No Yokan album, in 2019 Graphic Nature announced themselves with the single 'Grit', and immediately began carving a name for themselves as a ferocious new force in British metal.

The band is known for their 'in your face' approach to mental health issues and suffering. Confronting them head on in profound song lyrics over extremely energetic drums beats and guitar riffs.

The band is composed of Jack Bowdery (drums), Harvey Freeman (vocals), Matas Michailovskis (guitar), Pete Woolven (guitar) and Charlie Smith (bass).

Watch the new music video here:

Graphic Nature - Upcoming Live Shows

September 3 - Burn It Down Festival - Torqauay, UK
September 8 - Polar Bear Music Club - Hull, UK
September 9 - The Sugarmill - Stoke on Trent, UK
September 10 - Asylum - Birmingham, UK
September 11 - Voodoo Daddy's - Norwich, UK
September 14 - Arts Centre - Colchester, UK
September 15 - Boileroom - Guildford, UK
September 16 - The Exchange - Bristol, UK
September 17 - Music Hall - Ramsgate, UK



