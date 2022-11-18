Graphic Nature Announce 'a mind waiting to die'

UK heavy metal band, Graphic Nature, have announced their highly anticipated debut album 'a mind waiting to die', which will be released on February 17, 2023 via Rude Records. Today, the band releases a new single and music video for "Killing Floor" available now.

"Killing floor is an interesting song," explains vocalist Harvey Freeman. "I wrote the lyrics in a completely different style to any song we've ever written before. Usually I write about things that I go through in day to day life, emotions that I struggle with. But this track is very different, I wrote the song from the perspective of a wannabe serial killer...someone that isn't seen by the public eye but craves the attention and thrill of the consequences that come with killing another human being.

The character from the video has watched far too many movies and takes things quite literally. If you're an avid film watcher you will see many references to certain movies and tv shows like American Psycho, The Zodiac, Joker, Dexter etc. He also based his "mask" on characters like Mankind from WWE and Hush from Batman.

There's a certain dark humour to his movements and actions. How he speaks to himself and dances around the room. He keeps a journal of people he's stalking currently. He is very amateur but thinks he's the best at his craft.

The song itself is probably one of our more creative songs we've written."

Graphic Nature are known for their 'in your face' approach to mental health issues and suffering.

Mixing moments of snarling nu-metal aggro and the scalding fury of Slipknot's debut album with instrumental passages that at times recall the genius of Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, is where they have nailed the Graphic Nature sound.

Taking their name from a track on Deftones' Koi No Yokan album, in 2019 Graphic Nature announced themselves with the single 'Grit', and immediately began carving a name for themselves as a ferocious new force in British metal.

Today's new release for "Killing Floor" follows the singles "White Noise", "Into The Dark" and "Bad Blood", which are available for streaming now and can all be found on the new album.

Watch the new music video here: