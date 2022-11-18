Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Graphic Nature Announce 'a mind waiting to die'

Graphic Nature Announce 'a mind waiting to die'

The album will be released on February 17, 2023.

Nov. 18, 2022  

UK heavy metal band, Graphic Nature, have announced their highly anticipated debut album 'a mind waiting to die', which will be released on February 17, 2023 via Rude Records. Today, the band releases a new single and music video for "Killing Floor" available now.

"Killing floor is an interesting song," explains vocalist Harvey Freeman. "I wrote the lyrics in a completely different style to any song we've ever written before. Usually I write about things that I go through in day to day life, emotions that I struggle with. But this track is very different, I wrote the song from the perspective of a wannabe serial killer...someone that isn't seen by the public eye but craves the attention and thrill of the consequences that come with killing another human being.

The character from the video has watched far too many movies and takes things quite literally. If you're an avid film watcher you will see many references to certain movies and tv shows like American Psycho, The Zodiac, Joker, Dexter etc. He also based his "mask" on characters like Mankind from WWE and Hush from Batman.

There's a certain dark humour to his movements and actions. How he speaks to himself and dances around the room. He keeps a journal of people he's stalking currently. He is very amateur but thinks he's the best at his craft.

The song itself is probably one of our more creative songs we've written."

Graphic Nature are known for their 'in your face' approach to mental health issues and suffering.

Mixing moments of snarling nu-metal aggro and the scalding fury of Slipknot's debut album with instrumental passages that at times recall the genius of Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, is where they have nailed the Graphic Nature sound.

Taking their name from a track on Deftones' Koi No Yokan album, in 2019 Graphic Nature announced themselves with the single 'Grit', and immediately began carving a name for themselves as a ferocious new force in British metal.

Today's new release for "Killing Floor" follows the singles "White Noise", "Into The Dark" and "Bad Blood", which are available for streaming now and can all be found on the new album.

Watch the new music video here:



Thomas Truax Teams Up With Budgie For Everythings Going To Be All Right Photo
Thomas Truax Teams Up With Budgie For 'Everything's Going To Be All Right'
An eerie post-punk track that sees sharp spoken-word vocals, atmospheric guitar wobbles and reverb-drenched tremolo descend towards a catchy chorus that sees Truax bear his upbeat rock’n’roll teeth, “Everything’s Going to Be All Right” is taken from a new album ‘Dream Catching Songs.’
Billy Strings’ First Album With His Father, Terry Barber, Me/And/Dad Photo
Billy Strings’ First Album With His Father, Terry Barber, 'Me/And/Dad'
Me/And/Dad, GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings’ first album with his father, Terry Barber, is out now on Rounder Records. The product of a longtime dream, the record features new versions of fourteen bluegrass and country classics that the two have been playing together since Strings was a young child. 
Rachel Chinouriri Debuts Im Not Perfect (But Im Trying) Acoustic Photo
Rachel Chinouriri Debuts 'I'm Not Perfect (But I'm Trying) Acoustic'
Fast-rising alternative indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri has shared a gorgeous acoustic version of her latest single “I’m Not Perfect (But I’m Trying),” complete with a laidback bedroom video. With the acoustic version stripping back the original’s sparkling, upbeat rhythm and bringing Rachel’s beautiful vocals front and center.
SAN ROMAN Releases Debut Solo Album MESSY Photo
SAN ROMAN Releases Debut Solo Album 'MESSY'
This record is a culmination of years of musical experience and a fresh start for Alexa. ROMAN also shares the music video for “Julia.” Directed by Alexa herself, the video finds her walking around city streets on a gloomy, rainy day perfectly matching the melancholy feeling of the track.

From This Author - Michael Major


Alexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM RecordsAlexandra Stréliski Signs to XXIM Records
November 17, 2022

A major artist in the alternative classical space, the signing of STRÉLISKI is a significant coup for XXIM Records. She is a trailblazer in the modern classical world, and her minimalist, emotionally striking music has enthralled listeners worldwide and garnered no end of critical acclaim and commercial success.
carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'carobae Releases Debut Album 'scared to go to sleep'
November 17, 2022

The album was written and produced by carobae as well as songs co-written and co-produced with Brandon Shoop (sophie cates, Quinn XCII), Sean Kennedy (UPSAHL, Role Model, Nessa Barrett), Lauren Mandel (LØLØ, TALK, Maggie Lindemann, MOTHICA), Raziel (Siiickbrain, Poutyface, Slush Puppy) and Megan Redmond (Taylor Edwards, Charlotte Sands, Taela).
Alternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First SingleAlternative Artist Jane. Announces Ep & Shares First Single
November 17, 2022

LA-based alternative singer-songwriter Jane., the musical moniker of Paraj Jain, announces his ethereal EP, Celeste, due out March 31, 2023 and available for pre-order now via Good News Only. Alongside the announcement, Jane. shares the first taste of the project, 'Sun In My Eyes,' out now with its accompanying lyric video.
Billy Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-HostBilly Porter to Return as NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE Co-Host
November 17, 2022

Returning for his fourth year, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony-award winner Billy Porter will be back in New Orleans as co-host to head up the Central Time Zone countdown. Billy co-hosted from New Orleans in 2019 and 2021, and Times Square in 2020. For the first time, the special has expanded to Disneyland Resort in California.
LISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack ReleasedLISTEN: 'When I Grow Up' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack Released
November 17, 2022

'When I Grow Up' from the Matilda the Musical movie soundtrack has been released! Get a first listen to the new track below before the complete soundtrack is released. The new track features vocals from Alisha Weir as Matilda and Lashana Lynch as Miss Honey. The track follows the soundtrack's lead single 'Revolting Children.'