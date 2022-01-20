Graphic Nature Announce Upcoming EP 'New Skin'

British metal core band, Graphic Nature, have announced that their upcoming EP 'new skin' will be released on February 25, 2022 via Rude Records. Today, fans can also stream the title track below!

Speaking of the EP's title track, frontman Harvey Freeman says, "'new skin', is about learning to break away from the toxicity that's holding you back. More often than not, the only thing stopping us from achieving what we want is ourselves. And only by shedding the layers of hate and low self-esteem that we've created can we truly be happy with where we are and where we want to be."

The band previously released the single and music video for "chokehold". Mixing moments of snarling nu-metal aggro and the scalding fury of Slipknot's debut album with instrumental passages that at times recall the genius of Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor, Harvey says "this is where we've nailed the Graphic Nature sound".

Over the summer the band announced their signing to Rude Records. The label has re-issued the band's catalog. Taking their name from a track on Deftones' Koi No Yokan album, in 2019 Graphic Nature announced themselves with the single 'Grit', and immediately began carving a name for themselves as a ferocious new force in British metal.

The band is composed of Jack Bowdery (drums), Harvey Freeman (vocals), Matas Michailovskis (guitar), Pete Woolven (guitar) and Charlie Smith (bass).

Watch the new music video here: