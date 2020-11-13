Grant-Lee Phillips Releases Holiday EP 'Yuletide'

Today, Grant-Lee Phillips’ four-song Yuletide EP is available at all digital service providers.

Today, Grant-Lee Phillips' four-song Yuletide EP is available at all digital service providers: listen/buy below.

A Bandcamp exclusive on November 6, the Americana-crooning holiday EP comes on the heels of Phillips' tenth solo album, Lightning, Show Us Your Stuff, recently released to widespread critical acclaim: listen/buy here.

The EP features Phillips' original "Winterglow," popularized by his town troubadour character on the "Gilmore Girls," and he breathes new life into classics like Nat King Cole's "Take Me Back to Toyland" and Frank Sinatra's "An Old-Fashioned Christmas." The set concludes with his own spin on the New Year's staple "Auld Lang Syne," adding a topical new verse to inspire hope towards days of peace.

"I've always been drawn to those songs that reflect the stillness of the season," says Phillips. "I tend to turn inward this time of year, taking inventory of all that we've been through. Yuletide was created for those quiet hours."

The California-born singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actor, film composer, and visual artist began his career as the frontman for Grant-Lee Buffalo. Named "male vocalist of the year" by Rolling Stone, USA Today called him a "soulful balladeer" while Uncut hailed him as a "distinguished U.S. songwriter." In 2016, he reprised his role as the beloved town troubadour in the Netflix revival of Gilmore Girls.

Yuletide EP tracklisting:

1. Winterglow

2. Take Me Back to Toyland

3. An Old-Fashioned Christmas

4. Auld Lang Syne

