Granite Chief Releases 'Welcome Back' EP

Granite Chief has released Welcome Back, the 7-track follow-up to 2017's Haunt You. Welcome Back is a brutally honest and unflinchingly self-aware collection of songs that travel through the trial of addiction, healing, tough relationships, lovesickness, and beyond. This challenging journey is reflected in the arrangements that swing from the introspective and barely-contained anger of opening track "The List", to the acoustic-led vulnerable ballad of "Hold It Down" and the heart-wrenching album closer "Irreplaceable".

The skills that Granite Chief honed over two years as the touring guitarist and banjo player for Interscope/Shady Records artist Yelawolf are on display throughout this record. Deft guitar lines match the vocal delivery throughout and banjo picking brings an unusual brightness to Granite Chief's arrangements, especially on "Finally Ours" and producer Athrill's remix of "Haunt You".

This project came to life in Redondo Beach, California, in 2017 as a creative outlet where Grant Benziger teamed up with producer, Athrill, and explored the intersection of his passions for folk, rock n roll, and electronica. Following the 2017 release of the Haunt You EP, 2019 became the year when Benziger refocused, refined and reapproached Granite Chief. New sessions were booked, and new songs carved from a songbook that documented the turbulent years since the inception of Granite Chief. This period was not only one of musical discovery, but also a personal journey of realization as Grant came to confront his harmful relationship with drugs and alcohol. He explains "upon stepping down it was time for a big life change and this record came to fruition as I dealt with the darker side of life and crawled out slowly toward the light."

