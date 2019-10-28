Grammy-Nominated Dan Navarro to Play NYC's Rockwood Music Hall in December

Dan Navarro will play Rockwood Music Hall at 185 Orchard St., NYC 10002 on December 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15-20.

With a career spanning decades and a dozen albums with Lowen & Navarro, Dan Navarro has just released his first true studio-recorded solo album, "Shed My Skin".



This long awaited album has been well worth the wait. Recorded and produced by Steve Postell it, of course, features Dan Navarro / vocals, guitar, percussion, Steve Postell / Guitars, Jon Ossman / upright bass, Brendan Buckley /drums, Peter Adams / piano, Phil Parlapiano / accordion, David Glaser / mandolin, Debra Dobkin / percussion.



Dan's career started as a songwriter, most often with Eric Lowen, for artists as diverse as Pat Benatar (the Grammy-nominated "We Belong") The Bangles, Jackson Browne, Dave Edmunds, The Temptations, Dionne Warwick, The Triplets, Dutch star Marco Borsato, and Austin outlaw legend Rusty Weir.



In the 1990s and 2000s, he and Eric recorded and toured as the acclaimed acoustic duo Lowen & Navarro until Eric's retirement in 2009. Dan has transitioned smoothly into a busy solo career over the past decade, touring nationally almost constantly. That same year, after 22 years and 12 CDs with Lowen & Navarro, Dan released the spirited "Live at McCabe's", backed by his pals, Austin's now-disbanded Stonehoney.



He has a parallel career as a voice actor and singer, in films like Pirates of the Caribbean 5, The Book Of Life, Rio (on the Oscar®-nominated "Real In Rio"), Happy Feet, The Lorax, Ice Age (2 & 3) ; TV series Turbo Fast, Prison Break, Family Guy and American Dad; records with Neil Young, Andrea Bocelli, Luis Miguel, Jose Feliciano, Janiva Magness, and Jon Anderson of Yes; hit video games Fallout 4 and Uncharted 4, and hundreds of TV ads for Subaru, Shakey's, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Honda, Nationwide and more.



He has appeared in Washington on artists' rights and intellectual property issues, on behalf of Nashville Songwriters Assn Int'l, SoundExchange, SAG-AFTRA, musicFIRST Coalition, BMI and NARAS, including testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Copyright Royalty Board. Dan also serves on the boards of SAG-AFTRA and The Levitt Pavilion Pasadena.



Having written, sung, played and acted his way through a rich and varied career, Dan continues his rigorous touring schedule in 2018 with new music and a never-ending enthusiasm to share it with his fans - new and old.





