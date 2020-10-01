Grammy-Nominated Country Star Cam Unveils Official Video for 'Classic'

Watch the video below!

Today, Grammy® award-nominated artist Cam releases the video for "Classic." The video was directed by Taylor Fauntleroy (Orville Peck, John Legend, The Chainsmokers) and filmed at White Limozeen, the brand new rooftop bar of the Graduate Hotel in Nashville, TN. Inspired by the glitz and glamour of 1950's Hollywood, the vibrant and colorful clip stands as a dazzling ode to this *classic* time period.

Watch it now below.

"I seem to be looking back to the past a lot these days. Untangling the truth from the stories in my nostalgia and my identity," says Cam. "You gotta know where you come from to know where you are going, right? So this video is my own vintage feminine exercise. I got to dress up as Marilyn Monroe, Lucille Ball, Audrey Hepburn and dance around the bright pinks and retro vibe of the White Limozeen."

Originally released in July, "Classic" was co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, St Vincent, The Chicks) and is the latest single released from her highly anticipated sophomore album, The Otherside. To date, Cam has released four tastes of what's to come from The Otherside - "Classic" was preceded by the stunning, heartfelt "Redwood Tree," the sensual, epic love song "Till There's Nothing Left," and the bold and empowering, "Diane." The Otherside is due out October 30th via Triple Tigers/RCA Records and is available for pre-order now HERE.

In 2015, Cam took the world of country music by storm with her critically acclaimed full-length debut, Untamed. The record not only bowed in the Top 15 of the Billboard Top 200 and registered at #2 on the Top Country Albums Chart, but it also yielded her double-platinum GRAMMY®, CMA and ACM-nominated smash single, "Burning House," which remains the bestselling country song by a female solo artist since its release in 2015. Since then, Cam has continued to thrive as both a songwriter and musician. She lent her writing voice to Miley Cyrus' 2015 album, Bangerz, and co-wrote "Palace" with Sam Smith for his 2017 album, The Thrill of It All (the song also became the soundtrack for an exquisite Apple commercial). She broke boundaries with her bold and empowering 2017 lead single, "Diane," and further showcased her range when she teamed up with Diplo for the genre-bending Thomas Wesley 2019 debut single, "So Long." She has consistently sold-out shows across the globe, cementing her status as an international powerhouse on stage. She performed alongside Sam Smith for 4 sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London and joined him on his 2018 North American tour, opened for Harry Styles at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, delivered standout festivals sets including the coveted sunset slot at Stagecoach in 2019, headlined top venues across Europe and Australia, and performed a "game-changing" (Rolling Stone) debut-headline gig at The Ryman Auditorium. By taking risks and standing up for herself, Cam has continued to hustle and pave her own way. Following the releases of "Till There's Nothing Left," "Redwood Tree" and "Classic," Cam is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated sophomore album, The Otherside, coming October 30th via RCA Records.

Watch the video here:

