Grammy Award-Winner Kimberly Perry Releases 'Superbloom' Extended EP

Who said flowers can't bloom in autumn? Today, GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Kimberly Perry has released Superbloom, a stunning project that builds off June's Bloom EP. Along with the EP, Perry has released a string of stunning Vibe Films for “God's Hometown,” “Black Corvette,” and “Monsters (Whit's Lullaby).”

Inspired by Perry's personal and professional growth since she began making music, Superbloom is equal parts sage advice and dreamy retrospection. Bloom and its brand-new child Superbloom are Perry's first releases as a solo country artist. Both projects pay homage to Perry's younger self, while celebrating the confidence and wisdom she has gained as she enters this new era as an artist and a first-time mother.

In this new chapter, Kimberly Perry explains, “A Superbloom in nature is gorgeous, sudden, and rare. This year, releasing my first solo music and becoming a mama, my life has blossomed in so many colorful ways. Extending Bloom with these 4 new songs to create Superbloom feels like I'm telling my full story and covering all the seasons that have unfolded in my life over the past couple of years. With this body of work complete, I can't wait to get on the road and bring these songs to life night after night.”

Earlier this month, Perry gave fans a sneak peek at Superbloom with empowering track “Fool's Gold.” Inspired by Perry's years trying to make a name for herself in Hollywood, the track is a reminder that we often need to come back home to remember who we truly are. “Fool's Gold” seamlessly builds on the sonic and thematic landscapes established on Bloom, which received high praise from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Taste of Country, American Songwriter, The Tennessean, CMT, and more upon its June release.

Perry signed to RECORDS Nashville/Columbia Records as a solo country artist, as well as a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music and Songs & Daughters Publishing earlier this year. She also made her solo artist debut at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry before lighting up the stages at this year's CMA Fest.

Photo credit: Nicki Fletcher﻿