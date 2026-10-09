Grace Humphries Releases 'Texas Has Her Heart' Single

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Country artist and The Voice alum Grace Humphries shares a personal story of home, loss and chasing a dream in her new single, 'Texas Has Her Heart.'

The single follows her journey from Southern California to Texas and eventually Nashville as she pursues her dreams in music. Her connection to Texas began during a difficult chapter in her life following the loss of her brother, when the state became a place of comfort and ultimately a place she would come to call home.

Years later, she found herself saying goodbye once again, this time with a guitar in the backseat and Nashville ahead. The song captures the emotions of leaving behind the people, places and memories that shaped her while taking a chance on the future she has always envisioned.

'Texas Has Her Heart' explores the excitement of a new beginning alongside the uncertainty and sacrifice that come with leaving everything familiar behind. As she begins a new chapter in Nashville, the song serves as a reflection on where she has been and the place that will always hold a piece of her heart.

Fans can stream 'Texas Has Her Heart' here.

About Grace Humphries

Grace Humphries is a Texas-raised country singer, songwriter and recording artist whose heartfelt storytelling, distinctive vocals, and love for traditional country music have already taken her from intimate stages to national television. At 19 years old, Grace has released a growing catalog of original music, performed across the United States and internationally, and competed on Season 29 of NBC's The Voice as a member of Team Legend.

For her Blind Audition, she performed Joni Mitchell's 'Both Sides Now,' earning a chair turn from John Legend and joining Team Legend. She advanced through the Battles after performing 'Just Give Me a Reason' and later competed in the Knockout round singing 'I Don't Want Wait', by Paula Cole. Grace has credited the experience with dramatically increasing her confidence as a live performer.

Beyond The Voice, Grace has built performance experience on stages in Nashville, Texas, Chicago, California and London. Some of her performances have included WDVX's Blue Plate Special in Knoxville, Nashville's Coffee, Country & Cody, the Saxon Pub in Austin, the Camden Club in London, and a live appearance for KRCB in Northern California. Her music and artistry have also been featured by outlets including LADYGUNN, All Country News, EARMILK, Girls' Life, Celeb Secrets Country and Guitar Girl Magazine.

Grounded in her faith, family and Texas roots, Grace approaches music as more than a career. For her, songwriting is a way to preserve experiences, tell meaningful stories and create genuine connections with listeners. As she continues recording, writing and performing, Grace is building an artistic identity centered on honest storytelling and a timeless love for country music.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 14 Hrs 38 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me