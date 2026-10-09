Anthony Arya Releases 'The Dress' Single Blending Laurel Canyon Folk Rock

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San Francisco singer-songwriter Anthony Arya has released a new single, 'The Dress,' fusing the Laurel Canyon indie folk rock sound with indie pop. The artist has been building a fervent fanbase and millions of views, and as a road warrior often performs over a hundred shows a year.

The track can also be heard on Spotify and Apple Music.

About Anthony Arya

Anthony Arya is an indie folk rock artist from San Francisco, California. Inspired by the folk rock singer-songwriter guitarists from the Laurel Canyon era but infused with an indie pop sound, his upcoming album scheduled for Spring 2027 introduces a sound that he has been crafting for a few years. The songs blend a mix of personal memories and nostalgia with melodies that mirror the emotional tension. In addition to relationships, many of the songs reflect the ups and downs of city life in San Francisco. He describes his live shows like twilight on a warm summer evening - sets a vibe yet there's excitement about what is coming next.

Before graduating high school Anthony emerged into the national spotlight with appearances on NBC's The Voice and as a Presidential Scholar in the Arts for songwriting. Now in his early twenties, he has released four acclaimed albums and become one of Northern California's most active touring artists.

In 2018 he released his debut album, Going To California, which was enthusiastically received by his early fans from his days on the Voice. His second album, The Road (2020), was inspired by his love for the music of Bob Dylan, as well as Beatnik writer Jack Kerouac and novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. While attending university, Anthony released Circles & the Flames (2022) - an album that would win him international attention for his songwriting including International Songwriting Competition Finalist, International Acoustic Music Awards Finalist, Bluebird Cafe Golden Pick Contest Winner, and Telluride Blues and Brews Fest Challenge Finalist. In 2024, Arya released his fourth album, As It Turns Out, which was live-tracked at San Francisco's historic Hyde Street Studios. These songs propelled him through over 150 shows per year headlining well known venues and festivals throughout Northern California.

When reporting on Bay Area artists, Ones To Watch music discovery magazine recently noted Anthony Arya as an 'ideal Outside Lands discovery for fans who want intimate songwriting that still plays well on a festival stage.' Singapore Airlines recently selected Anthony Arya for their in-flight magazine feature to discuss his prominent role in the San Francisco music scene.

Anthony's latest songs, which blend dreamy folk textures with indie-driven grooves, have gained over 1 million views on Instagram. This social media attention along with a busy tour schedule and prominent acoustic sessions helped amplify his fan base in the US and establish an international presence. Look for an expanded tour including international dates accompanying his upcoming spring album release.

His new single 'The Dress' is heavily inspired by the folk rock singer-songwriter guitar troubadours of West Coast legend. He shares, 'The lyrics sit squarely between nostalgia and closure, and that also describes the musical approach. 'The Dress' is a synthesis of the indie folk rock sound I've been crafting for a few years now. The subject of the song is a piece of clothing but it carries the weight of an entire season of my life. The production mirrors that emotional tension, it starts delicate, like a memory you're almost afraid to revisit, and then builds into a sweeping release of all the emotion bubbling to the surface.'

www.anthonyarya.com

https://www.instagram.com/anthonyjadearya

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCN2SAnp22TJ2tvCksZ4Rh0Q

https://open.spotify.com/artist/7d5MWIqKzhGiQDfBtQQsOf

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