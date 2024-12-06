Grace Davies Releases Double Christmas Single 'The 25th’ and ‘It Ain't Christmas’

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising artist Grace Davies delivers an emotionally resonant Christmas narrative with her latest double single, exploring the multifaceted nature of the holiday season. Born from an unexpected moment of creativity that sparked a writing bout Grace refers to as “Christmas in July”, ‘The 25th’ and ‘It Ain't Christmas’ are set to challenge the traditional festive soundtrack.

‘The 25th’ captures the anticipation of a Christmas reunion, articulating how a single day can validate 364 days of separation. “The longer the wait, the better the kiss… As long as you’re making it home by the 25th”. Co-written with topliner Ben Lythe, Davies celebrates that powerful connection and crafts a universal narrative about love that transcends distance. With delicate vocals and a wholesome, nostalgic piano melody that embodies the season's warmth, Davies delivers us a timeless ‘Christmas classic’ sound we all know and love.

‘It Ain't Christmas’ crafts a haunting exploration of holiday grief through a piano-driven soundscape that transcends traditional Christmas music. The poignant closing lyric "Christmas ain't Christmas without you" offers a raw, emotional perspective on loss - transforming personal pain into a universally relatable feeling of seasonal melancholy - a sorrowful reality many experience during the holidays. Written in 2021, the track originated from a spontaneous burst of inspiration whilst rehearsing for a live session. “It Ain't Christmas fell out of me, in the same way that 'roots' did," Davies reveals “I was supposed to be practicing a Christmas cover as a backup and I just thought… you know what, I’ll just write one!”.

Both tracks draw from her life-long love of vintage jazz, with influences like Etta James and Louis Armstrong. The songs feature a stripped-back, intimate production - recorded on a 130-year-old grand piano for a raw, vintage-tinged sound that transports you to a warm fuzzy feeling of Christmas.

This double release showcases Davies' exceptional storytelling, providing listeners with a nuanced, emotionally intelligent approach to Christmas music that goes beyond traditional festive cheer. Her ability to capture both the bittersweet loneliness and the profound joy of the holiday season sets this release apart.

The 25th & It Ain’t Christmas are available now, promising to be a compelling addition to any discerning holiday playlist.

About Grace Davies

Grace Davies is a 27-year-old singer, songwriter, musician and producer from Blackburn, Lancashire. Since the beginning of her career, Grace has scored huge success, with over 100M+ streams for her songs on Spotify alone, support across the board at radio and acclaim everywhere from The Sunday Times to the BBC.

At the age of 18, Grace’s first self-released project received national BBC Introducing support, was championed by BBC 6 Music and had a track remixed by Radio 1 Dance Music DJ, Danny Howard. In 2017, she was invited to appear on the X Factor and her audition video of original song ‘roots’ went viral. In a first for the show, Grace shook up the format by showcasing her original material throughout the competition and triumphed as runner up - gaining a top 2 iTunes chart position and numerous top 10s.

2020 marked the start of a new era in Grace’s career – her debut EP Friends With The Tragic reaffirmed her reputation as an exceptional songwriter. Following the closure of her former label SYCO, she self-released her second EP I Wonder If You Wonder in 2021, which was an even bigger success - with standout release ‘roots’ (written solely by Grace), reaching the Top 3 in the UK iTunes Single Charts, the Official Charts Top 100 and the UK Big Top 40, as well as plays on BBC Radio 1Xtra, BBC Radio 1, BBC Radio 2, Heart & Capital FM. Her last EP, It Wasn’t Perfect, But We Tried sees her at her most confident and in the producer’s chair for the first time. As well as writing credits on all five songs, she co-produced three tracks, and fully produced two of the tracks herself, proving her a true multi-hyphenate.

Grace’s catalogue continues to gain in popularity for sync in international TV programmes, including Love Island, Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity (Get Me Out Of Here), Strictly Come Dancing, American Idol, Eastenders, Masterchef UK, Hollyoaks and many more. Grace is completely owning her sound and is never happier than being at the forefront of her projects, both sonically as well as creatively. As a result, she is blazing a trail for women in a male-dominated industry.

﻿Grace Davies has had a consistent stream of incredibly crafted music that deeply connects her to her listeners; part of that body work includes her previous single “A Wonderful, Boring, Normal Life' generating acknowledgement from Clash Magazine, Equate Magazine and The Official Charts Company. Now with her latest single 'Another Night,' she channels her artistic excellence into a nostalgic pop anthem that proves Grace Davies is back better than ever, ready to dominate both playlists and dance floors across the UK, already having played a sold out live show last month in London, she is back for this festive season offering more music mastery. ​​

