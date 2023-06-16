Gov't Mule Debut New Studio Album 'Peace…Like A River'

enowned GRAMMY-nominated band Gov’t Mule, led by guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes, has released their new studio album, Peace…Like A River, via Fantasy Records.

The 12-song rock journey, already being hailed as “perfection” and “captivating,” includes the previously released singles “Dreaming Out Loud” featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster, “Same As It Ever Was” and “Made My Peace” as well as additional guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton, and Celisse.

Peace…Like A River, the band’s 12th studio album and follow-up to their chart-topping, GRAMMY-nominated blues album, Heavy Load Blues, is available now digitally, on vinyl, and in a Deluxe Edition (on CD only) that includes the original 12 tracks plus the special 5-track Time Of The Signs Bonus EP with four brand-new tracks and an alternate version of the album track “The River Only Flows One Way,” with Warren taking lead vocals.

“With this record, there’s an honest attempt to bring back more complex arrangements in rock music that were so prevalent in a lot of the music we all grew up listening to but have been missing for too long in most of today’s music,” shares Haynes.

“This album also has a little more of a positive message than some of our past studio albums. A lot of the songs are about rediscovery and unity and celebrating what’s most important in life. We’re excited to finally have Peace…Like A River out into the world and to perform the new music for our fans, who have already been embracing the new material.”

Peace…Like A River was recorded during the same sessions as Heavy Load Blues at The Power Station New England with co-producer John Paterno (Elvis Costello, Bonnie Raitt, Los Lobos) alongside Haynes. The albums, however, were created in different rooms, with no shared gear or instruments, keeping the two concurrent projects with their own unique identity and character. Thematically, the new collection explores the seismic changes the world has gone through over the past few years.

Influenced both in his songwriting and playing by what Haynes calls “the golden era of rock, soul, jazz and blues,” Gov’t Mule combines the best and most enduring qualities from all those musical strains to create a timeless piece of art on Peace…Like A River that could have easily come out in the 1970s.

Gov’t Mule first introduced the new album with the stirring lead single “Dreaming Out Loud” featuring vocals from New Orleans soul legend and longtime friend Ivan Neville and blues great Ruthie Foster, which is currently impacting Triple A radio nationwide.

For the song’s lyrics, Haynes wove together inspirational quotes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Robert and John Kennedy, and the late civil rights leader and U.S. Representative John Lewis. Peace…Like A River opens with the soaring and heartfelt track “Same As It Ever Was” and then ventures into the humor-infused “Shake Our Way Out” featuring Gibbons’ trademark vocals.

Influenced by The Beatles, the epic “Made My Peace” is a nine-minute introspection on loss with a sweeping orchestral backdrop from The Kerhonkson Philharmonic. Elsewhere on Peace…Like A River is Billy Bob Thornton adding his distinctive vocals to “The River Only Flows One Way” and rising soul artist Celisse showcasing her incredible talents on “Just Across The River.”

Gov’t Mule – Warren Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass] – will be out on the road all year in support of Peace…Like A River bringing their acclaimed live show across the U.S.

The band’s in-progress June tour run continues tonight through June 24th featuring a mix of headlining shows and dates with The Avett Brothers. On July 22nd, Gov’t Mule will launch their summer amphitheater Dark Side of the Mule Tour.

The 18-date outing will feature a full Gov’t Mule set leading into the band’s extremely rare Pink Floyd tribute Dark Side of the Mule, in addition to special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening opening, and will mark the final time Mule will perform the acclaimed set, which first debuted in 2008 and has only been performed live 10 times in total.

Additionally, Gov’t Mule is set to appear at select dates on Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour as well as various festival appearances this summer and fall. The band’s New Year’s Run from last year has also been rescheduled for December 29th in Philadelphia and December 30th and 31st in New York City. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates and visit https://mule.net/for ticketing details and to purchase.

GOV’T MULE TOUR DATES

June 16 – Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater +

June 17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP +

June 18 – Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

June 20 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater +

June 22 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy Power House +

June 23 – Mankato, MN @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater

June 24 – Fargo, ND @ Outdoors at Fargo Brewing Company

July 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

July 23 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ~*

July 25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *#

July 26 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *#

July 28 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *#

July 29 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts %

July 30 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater %

August 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre *

August 3 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

August 4 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

August 5 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Stir Concert Cove – Harrah’s Council Bluffs *

August 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

August 9 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion *

August 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

August 13 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center %

August 15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater *

August 17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

August 18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

August 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

August 20 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

September 16 – Fredericton, Canada @ Harvest Music Festival ~

September 21-23 – Lewisburg, WV @ Healing Appalachia ~

October 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre %

October 7 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre %

October 8 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at The Wharf %

October 15 – Columbus, GA @ RushSouth Fest ~

December 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 30 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre



~ festival appearance

+ with The Avett Brothers

% Outlaw Music Festival dates

* Dark Side of the Mule dates

# Gov’t Mule only/No Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening