Gorilla Unveils Spring Series of Events with Gilles Peterson, Todd Terje & More

This April, Gorilla Manchester comes under new ownership, makes some big improvements to light and sound, and unveils special parties with Gilles Peterson, Todd Terje, Joey Negro and Cristoph.

After building up a fantastic reputation and serving up some iconic parties over the last eight years in its most recent incarnation, Gorilla has been taken on by new ownership. The unique vibe and forward thinking line-ups will remain the same, but a brand new sound system is to be installed along with a new lighting rig that is from the cutting edge of available technology, with a huge LED screen also being added to ensure that all senses are simulated throughout each and every party.

The cult underground space is nestled between arches under Oxford Road Train Station and immerses you in a mix of exciting local talents and international talents, with hazers, smoke machines and much more all adding to the occasion. Local icons The Warehouse Project are regular collaborators who appreciate Gorilla's big room but intimate feel, while fellow local promoters Kaluki started at Gorilla and have now gone on to make a global mark.

The first of this spring's parties is April 4th with the one and only musical encyclopaedia that is Gilles Peterson. The Brownswood boss, Worldwide FM radio founder and 6Music hosts will dig deep into his eclectic bag of jazz, funk, soul, house and hip hop for four hours so expect a real showcase.

On April 18th nordic disco legend Todd Terje plays a three hour set that will see him serve up all manner of colourful arps, dazzling synths and chugging drums of the highest order. Aficionado's Moonboots is one of the most high class diggers out there so expect a balearic masterclass when he steps up.

On April 24th, house and disco don Joey Negro brings decades of knowledge when he plays from Open to Close. His Z Records is a bastion of high quality house and disco with an authentic edge but also plenty of future facing grooves. What he doesn't know isn't worth knowing and when he gets to play for so long he really serves up the history in fine style.

On April 25th, Geordie kingpin Christoph comes to play all night long. The Bedrock and Knee Deep in Sound artist, Eric Prydz collaborator and progressive house titan has risen to the top of the pile with his emotive, synth laden sounds in recent years so to have him play an extended set will really allow you a look into his deepest musical soul.

This is another fantastic run of events for Gorilla, which continues to lead from the front in 2020.





