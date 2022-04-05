Goose Share New Song 'Hungersite' From Upcoming Album

Connecticut-based rockers Goose share their new song, "Hungersite," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The soaring single is the third song Goose has released from their eagerly anticipated new album, Dripfield, out on No Coincidence Records on June 24.

The record was recorded at The ISOKON in Woodstock, NY, and was produced and engineered by D. James Goodwin. An official music video for "Hungersite" was written by Carina Immer and filmed and edited by Scott Sweitzer. The clip was produced by the band, shot in various locales around their hometown of Norwalk, CT, and is streaming now via YouTube.

"Hungersite" comes out shortly after Goose's triumphant first-ever arena show at Connecticut's own Mohegan Sun Arena, and feels like a commanding musical proclamation from a band on the rise. A pointed divergence from their groove-oriented sound, "Hungersite's" magnificent melody, and instrumentation combine with deft, uncompromising lyricism to reveal a pathos rooted deeply in intentional and empathetic living.

"Whenever broaching global commentary territory, even if discreet and non-invasive in nature, it seems important to simultaneously challenge awareness of the self, and how we may or may not be living up to the ideals to which we speak," guitarist/singer Rick Mitarotonda said of the introspective track.

Dripfield was heralded earlier in the year with the release of two songs. Both "Borne," as well as the album's titular track "Dripfield," were released as singles with accompanying music videos directed by Dylan Hahn.

Watch the music video for the new single here: