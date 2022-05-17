Goose Share New Song 'Arrow' Ahead of New Album

Connecticut rockers Goose have shared "Arrow," available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The official music video is streaming now via YouTube.

An explosive staple of their live setlist since its December 2019 debut, the long-awaited studio version of "Arrow" marks the latest track release from the band's upcoming new album, Dripfield, due everywhere via No Coincidence Records on Friday, June 24. Pre-orders are available now. A limited-edition double LP printed on 180g pink drip vinyl with a 12-page booklet is available for pre-order exclusively at the official Goose webstore.

Written by singer/guitarist Rick Mitarotonda, "Arrow" captures Goose's commanding display of fluid musicianship and creative intentionality with rich, soaring melodies that shine brightly alongside pulsing drums, and saxophone courtesy of Stuart Bogie (Arcade Fire, The Hold Steady). American Songwriter premiered the song earlier today.

"'Arrow' has always been a puzzle for us," says multi-instrumentalist Peter Anspach. "It took us months of messing with the arrangement to finally dial it in. And then in classic 'Arrow' form, once we hit the studio, it changed it again. The resulting version was created the day we recorded it and was one of most exciting days for us all. During the opening hits, we all took pots and pans from the kitchen and just dropped them on the ground of the studio to create a wilder, more outrageous impact."

Produced and engineered by D. James Goodwin (Bob Weir, Kevin Morby) at The ISOKON in Woodstock, NY, Dripfield includes the recently released "Hungersite," "Borne," and "Dripfield," all available now for streaming and download. Official music videos are streaming now at the official Goose YouTube channel.

Goose - who recently made their triumphant arena debut with a sold-out performance at Uncasville, CT's own Mohegan Sun Arena - will celebrate Dripfield this summer with their biggest headline tour to date, getting underway May 27 and 28 with a two-night stand at New Haven, CT's Westville Music Bowl and then traveling through late August.

Highlights include festival appearances at Boston, MA's Boston Calling (May 29), Manchester, TN's Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival (June 16-19), Scranton, PA's Peach Music Festival (June 30-July 3), Quincy, CA's High Sierra Music Festival (June 30-July 3), Newport, RI's Newport Folk Festival (July 22), Port Townsend, WA's Thing (August 26), Bridgeview, IL's Sacred Rose (August 26-28), Charleston, SC's Resonance Music & Arts Festival (September 15-17), and Austin, TX's Austin City Limits Music Festival (October 7-9, 14-16), along with much-anticipated headline shows at such iconic venues as New York City's Radio City Music Hall (June 24-25), Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (August 18), and Los Angeles, CA's Greek Theatre (August 21). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit here.

Goose is: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).

Watch the official music video here:

Goose Tour Dates

MAY

27 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

28 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

29 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling *

JUNE

6 - Essex Junction, VT - Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

8 - Lewiston, NY - ArtPark

10 - Thornville, OH - Legend Valley

11 - Thornville, OH - Legend Valley

12 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

14 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

15 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

16 - 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival *

24 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

25 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall (SOLD OUT)

30 - Quincy, CA - High Sierra Music Festival *

6/30-7/3 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival *

JULY

22 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival *

AUGUST

12 - Columbia, MD - The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park

13 - Columbia, MD - The Chrysalis at Merriweather Park

16 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

17 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

25 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square

26 - Port Townsend, WA - Thing *

26-28 - Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose *

SEPTEMBER

15-17 - Charleston, SC - Resonance Music & Arts Festival *

OCTOBER

7-9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival *

14-16 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival *

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE