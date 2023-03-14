Goose Announce Fall Headline Run

Connecticut-based rock quintet Goose has added a number of new headline shows to their seemingly non-stop live schedule. The newly announced dates begin September 16 at Detroit, MI's Masonic Temple Theatre and include Santa Barbara, CA's Santa Barbara Bowl (September 29) and two-night stands at Oakland, CA's Fox Theater (September 25-26) and Morrison, CO's world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre (October 5-6).

A Seated ticket request lottery for all newly announced shows begins today, March 14, at 12 noon (ET) at www.goosetheband.com/tour and will continue through Wednesday, March 15, at 5 pm (LOCAL). Lottery winners will be notified via email before the start of venue presales, set to run Thursday, March 16 from 10 am-10 pm (LOCAL) - Password: TUMBLE.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 17 at 10 am (LOCAL). Additionally, the band will be offering travel packages for their two-night run at Red Rocks in October. For more information, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

Goose - who just wrapped a sold-out five-night run at Port Chester, NY's historic Capitol Theater - is currently poised to embark on their eagerly anticipated sold-out Spring Tour 2023, beginning March 23 at Boston, MA's Roadrunner and then traveling through late April.

The tour includes sold-out two-night stands at such iconic venues as Philadelphia, PA's The Met (March 24-25), Nashville, TN's Ryman Auditorium (March 31-April 1), Chicago, IL's The Salt Shed (April 14-15), Bozeman, MT's The Elm (April 18-19), Seattle, WA's The Paramount Theatre (April 22-23), and San Francisco, CA's The Warfield (April 27-28).

A series of summer headline dates will get underway June 22-23 with a two-night run at Louisville, KY's Louisville Palace Theatre followed by a sold-out, two-night Independence Day celebration at Asbury Park, NJ's Stone Pony Summer Stage (July 3-4), and a visit to Saratoga Springs, NY's venerable Saratoga Performing Arts Center on July 7.

In addition, Goose will also be among the headline acts at an array of upcoming festivals and events, including New Orleans, LA's Daze Between New Orleans (performing on both May 2 and 3), Chillicothe, IL's Summer Camp Music Festival (May 26-28), Jackson, MS's Cathead Jam (June 2), Chattanooga, TN's Riverbend Music Festival (June 3), Lexington, KY's Railbird Music Festival (June 4), Rothbury, MI's Electric Forest (June 22-25), Garrettsville, OH's Resonance Music and Arts Festival (headlining two nights with four unique sets), Marshfield, MA's Levitate Music and Arts Festival (July 8), and Floyd, VA's FloydFest (July 26-30). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

In support of building a safer and more supportive music industry through access to quality mental health care providers, Goose will donate $1 from each tour ticket to Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources. For more information, please visit backline.care.

Goose is: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).

GOOSE ON TOUR 2023

MARCH

23 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner (SOLD OUT)

24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met (SOLD OUT)

25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met (SOLD OUT)

26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora (SOLD OUT)

28 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre (SOLD OUT)

31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

APRIL

1 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium (SOLD OUT)

2 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Co. (SOLD OUT)

13 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee (SOLD OUT)

14 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed (SOLD OUT)

16 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

18 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm (SOLD OUT)

19 - Bozeman, MT - The Elm (SOLD OUT)

21 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory (SOLD OUT)

22 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

25 - Eugene, OR - The McDonald Theatre (SOLD OUT)

27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield (SOLD OUT)

28 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield (SOLD OUT)

29 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

MAY

2 - New Orleans, LA - Daze Between New Orleans †

3 - New Orleans, LA - Daze Between New Orleans †

26-28 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival †

JUNE

2 - Jackson, MS - Cathead Jam †

3 - Chattanooga, TN - Riverbend Music Festival †

4 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival † (SOLD OUT)

22 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre (SOLD OUT)

25 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest † (SOLD OUT)

27 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

29-7/2 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival †

DATE - Garrettsville, OH - Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets) †

DATE - Garrettsville, OH - Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets) †

JULY

3 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage (SOLD OUT)

4 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage (SOLD OUT)

7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Music and Arts Festival †

26-30 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest † (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER

15 - Buffalo, NY - Borderland Festival

16 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

17 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheater

22 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

23 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion

25 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

26 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

29 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

OCTOBER

1 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

5 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

6 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

† Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Adam Berta