Google's Waze & Bandsintown Announce New Partnership

Leading global concert discovery and live music marketing platform Bandsintown, is announcing a new partnership with Google's Waze, the transportation and navigation app. Concertgoers can now find the quickest route to the show with Waze, harnessing the power of two free-to-use, very popular platforms that put community experience first.

"We want to bring people together via live music," explains Bandsintown Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent. "Bandsintown sends millions of fans to concerts and adding Waze to the Bandsintown experience adds another technology layer to make such experience smoother."

With over 2.5 million events published annually on Bandsintown, there is a show for every type of music fan. After fans buy tickets for the concert of their choice, they can simply click the "Plan Trip in Waze" button directly on the event page to get to the show faster, safer and happier.

Waze's real-time, community-sourced navigation helps drivers find shortcuts and avoid unexpected road closures, construction, or anything else that might stop fans from getting to the show on time. Now there will be plenty of time to grab a t-shirt and find a prime spot in the front row before the stage lights go down.

"We always want to make sure drivers reach their destination in the quickest and safest way possible," said Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze. "Partnering with Bandsintown through our Transport SDK will make it easy for concert-goers to arrive at their destination on time - spending more time enjoying their favorite band and less time worrying about issues on the road."





