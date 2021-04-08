Good Terms Premiere New Single & Music Video 'More Than I Deserve'

Los Angeles' "friendly neighborhood emo band" Good Terms are premiering their newest single/music video, "More Than I Deserve." Written in the secluded Blue Ridge Mountains where the band was at their most vulnerable, the latest single is the perfect intersection of an upbeat track and melancholic lyrics. Stream it exclusively today on The Noise.

The band shares, "'More Than I Deserve' is about asking your partner to fight for your relationship when your fear of commitment eventually drives them away. Even when you know that you're in the right relationship from both an emotional and logical standpoint, an unspoken pressure to take the next steps together often adds a lot of stress to something that should otherwise be solely a source of happiness."

They continue, "Generally the juxtaposition of sadness disguised as fun has always been compelling for us, sort of like putting on a smile around a group of friends when you're really hurting inside. That combination has always resonated with us, and we thought 'More Than I Deserve' was the right song to showcase it. Once the lyrical tone was established, it really opened up an opportunity for the rest of the band to build on that juxtaposition with their performances & sonics."

"More Than I Deserve" is drawn from Good Terms' debut album, Turning Point, set for release this Friday, April 9, via Four 4 Four (a division of Revival Recordings). The album confronts disillusion with adulthood, complacency within relationships and an overall desperation to break free from a passionless life path and redirect course for one rooted in joy. Pre-order is available here: https://goodterms.store.

Good Terms is Brian McShea (lead vocals/guitar), Zach Boucher (guitar/vocals/producer), Ivan Barry(guitar/vocals) and Geo Botelho (bass/vocals/mix engineer). After years of working behind-the-scenes in the music industry, this group of best friends finally joined forces to get back to the roots of what made them first fall in love with music. The quartet embraces the D.I.Y. spirit of the scene they grew up in by recording, producing, and mixing all of their music. Good Terms maintains a diverse sonic palette that spans from anthemic emo pop to blistering double time hardcore, with a sprinkle of everything you know and love from the scene universe. Good Terms invites you to become a part of their community and participate in the catharsis they've found together.