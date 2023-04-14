Good Kid Release New EP 'Good Kid 3'

Rambunctious indie-rockers Good Kid have released their newest EP Good Kid 3, which features previously new songs "Osmosis," "Orbit," and "Madeleine," as well as singles "Mimi's Delivery Service," "First Rate Town," and "No Time To Explain."

Good Kid will also be kicking off their U.S. headline tour May 6th in Cleveland, OH, after their current European run supporting Lovejoy. Tour routing below.

Says guitarist David Wood, "This EP represents the five of us running to each other to help write the songs that are playing in our heads, but that we need each other to formulate into something that we're proud of. This album is a journey through the complexities of love and relationships, and the anxieties that come with them.

Each song tells a story - a snapshot of a moment in time that captures the emotions we've all experienced in one way or another. Although we've now gotten faster at writing these songs, we're still running to each other to ask for help to express our feelings the way we'd like to. We hope you enjoy our new album, and we hope it helps you navigate through the rest of 2023!"

The release of the EP follows the release of "Mimi's Delivery Service" , the band's fastest growing single, surpassing 650k streams in one week and hitting 1 million streams in less than three weeks, adding to their more than 100 million global catalog streams.

The bright and energetic track features high octane riffs, catchy melodies, and clever lyricism and describes the feeling of watching someone you love lose their confidence and wanting to help them, but knowing they have to take the first steps alone. PRESS HERE to watch the animated Kiki's Delivery Service-inspired video, created by 2D animator and digital illustrator XrayAlphaCharlie.

Good Kid 3 also features "No Time to Explain" has garnered millions of streams on Spotify, has been featured on viral TikToks, and charted at Alternative Radio with spins at key stations including SiriusXM Alt Nation, and Out of Order with Ted Stryker. The vulnerable song is about how scary yet uplifting it can be to get close to someone new. The nostalgic single "First Rate Town" is a track about loneliness and that feeling of no longer recognizing a place that was once so familiar.

Good Kid are an ensemble of musicians, programmers, and storytellers blending J-rock, indie-rock, and pop-punk influences while building an interdisciplinary internet art project and curating an inclusive and highly engaged community with their fans online.

The band announced their newest EP, Good Kid 3, on March 31st and created and launched an artificial intelligence driven Twitter bot of the band's mascot Nomu (who is also featured on the EP cover). Fans could tag the band's account and the AI bot (powered with software similar to ChatGPT) would respond with the album artwork enhanced with emotions and speech.

Good Kid embraces the quirky and authentic moments of life, sharing joy, exuberance, and fun through their music and visual art with their passionate online following via Twitch, Discord, social media, and unique fan experiences from an augmented reality game, to custom Converse, to a video game programmed by the band to save the band's mythologized mascot Nomu.

That following has translated to the physical world with two sold-out headlining US tours in 2022 and as a support run for Lovejoy on a sold-out UK tour. Seven of their songs were recently featured by MrBeast (the most subscribed individual on YouTube) - the video has over 120 million views already, and the band has caught the attention from top YouTubers and Twitch streamers in the gaming space, including pro-gamers Wilbur Soot, TommyInnit, Ph1LzA, and Bugha (winner of the Fortnite World Cup), due to, in part, the band choosing to make their catalog entirely DMCA free.

Their music also appears in the game Fortnite, and they've collaborated with top streaming YouTubers such as content creator Julien Solomita. Good Kid is: lead vocalist Nick Frosst, drummer Jon Kereliuk, bassist Michael Kozakov, and guitarists David Wood and Jacob Tsafatinos.

Good Kid 2023 Tour Dates

April 14, 2023 - Antwerpen, BE - Muziekcentrum Trix **

May 6, 2023 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

May 7, 2023 - Detroit, MI - El Club

May 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

May 10, 2023 - St. Louis, MO - THE OLD ROCK HOUSE

May 12, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dada Dallas

May 13, 2023 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

May 14, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 16, 2023 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub

May 17, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Hell At The Masquerade

May 19, 2023 - Brooklyn, NY - The Bell House

May 20, 2023 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

June 2, 2023 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

** = opening for Lovejoy