Good Boy Daisy Teams Up with The Wrecks on New Single 'Never Learn'

Good Boy Daisy have released their sophomore single "Never Learn" feat. The Wrecks today. What tarts as an acoustic track quickly ramps up to a steady, bright dance beat. The Wrecks' Nick Anderson, who also produced the track, lends his voice to the second verse, backed by a guitar riff to add a bit of a rock twist to the single.

"Never Learn is a roller coaster of a song," shares vocalist Hallie Mayes on today's release. "At first unsure of where it's going, then yelling with your hands up, and just when you think it's over the ride starts again, but backwards!"

Fans can stream "Never Learn" feat. The Wrecks today, exclusively with Substream Magazine.

"Never Learn" joins the duos debut single "Grey", which was released to high praise at the end of 2020 from outlets including NPR, FLOOD and Earmilk while garnering adds to coveted playlists like Spotify's Fierce Femmes.

For identical twins Hallie and Dylinn Mayes, starting a band together was the only thing that made sense. When the two discovered music was their calling, they formed Good Boy Daisy, an alt-pop duo with plenty of rock influence.

Raised on a steady diet of '90s grunge, the sisters inherited a lot of their early music taste from their father but as they began to thumb through vinyl at their local record stores, their favorite artists grew beyond Alice In Chains and Soundgarden to include more modern indie favorites such as alt-J and Matchbox Twenty. And somehow as they grew older, their music interests became even more intertwined.

The duo are going for it every way they can; along with future song releases on the horizon, they're more than ready to tour and play for crowds again. "We really shine when we play live," says Hallie. "We're excited to show everyone how fun our concerts can be."

Listen here: