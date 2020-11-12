Good Boy Daisy Releases Debut Single 'Grey'

Premiering now ahead of its release tomorrow exclusively with FLOOD Magazine.

Good Boy Daisy have officially announced their debut single "Grey", premiering now ahead of its release tomorrow exclusively with FLOOD Magazine. Produced by Nick Anderson (The Wrecks), the song mixes pop hooks with alt-rock riffs for a bold, catchy debut that is sure to put Good Boy Daisy on the map with an edgy punch. "Grey" is available to listen to now. Listen below!

"We are very excited to be releasing our first single," says the duo. "It's everything we hoped it would be and more. Big energy, heartfelt lyrics, and it truly exemplifies our 'no rules' approach."

For identical twins Hallie and Dylinn Mayes, starting a band together was the only thing that made sense. When the two discovered music was their calling, they formed Good Boy Daisy, an alt-pop duo with plenty of rock influence.

Raised on a steady diet of '90s grunge, the sisters inherited a lot of their early music taste from their father but as they began to thumb through vinyl at their local record stores, their favorite artists grew beyond Alice In Chains and Soundgarden to include more modern indie favorites such as alt-J and Matchbox Twenty. And somehow as they grew older, their music interests became even more intertwined.

The duo are going for it every way they can; along with future song releases on the horizon, they're more than ready to tour and play for crowds again. "We really shine when we play live," says Hallie. "We're excited to show everyone how fun our concerts can be."

Listen here:

