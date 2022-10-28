Goo Goo Dolls Team Up With QVC+ & HSN+ for Special Concert Experience

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls team up with QVC+ and HSN+, the video commerce leaders' combined streaming experience, for a concert special: The Total Experience: Goo Goo Dolls - Chaos in Bloom. Stream it here.

The special features exclusive intimate interviews with the band and live concert footage from their recent tour stop in Toledo, OH featuring an epic 5-song performance of "Yeah I Like You" and "Going Crazy" from their brand new album Chaos in Bloom [Warner Records], as well as the band's iconic hit singles "Name," "Better Days," and "Iris."

Audiences can stream the show in the comfort of their own homes or on the go from their favorite device and pop over to the virtual merch table to snag physical copies of Chaos in Bloom as well as the band's recent holiday album It's Christmas All Over, which features several originals and fresh interpretations on a handful of iconic holiday songs.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase one of 50 CDs signed by the band. To view the experience, fans can download QVC+ and HSN+ to their device HERE for free and dive into the Total Shopping Experience at any time on their favorite streaming platforms.

On the heels of the release of Chaos in Bloom, Goo Goo Dolls will kick off the second leg of their first headlining tour since 2019 tonight in Eau Claire, WI. A limited allotment of tickets are still available via the band's site here. Making stops in cities spanning coast to coast, the tour is seeing the band perform a career-encompassing set that features multiple songs from Chaos in Bloom along with other hits from their complete discography including the indelible hit "Iris," which recently eclipsed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The song, which also recently achieved seven-times platinum status and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers, Demi Lovato, Maggie Rogers, Snail Mail and more in recent years, has been an unwavering staple not only in alt rock music, but pop culture as a whole since its release in 1998.

GOO GOO DOLLS - CHAOS IN BLOOM FALL TOUR DATES

October 28, 2022 - Eau Claire, WI - Pablo Center At The Confluence *

October 30, 2022 - Ames, IA - Iowa State Center - Stephens Auditorium *

October 31, 2022 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall *

November 2, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theater *

November 3, 2022 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Thrivent Hall *

November 5, 2022 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center *

November 6, 2022 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre *

November 7, 2022 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center *

November 9, 2022 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre *

November 11, 2022 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts *

November 12, 2022 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tulsa *

November 14, 2022 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

November 15, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts *

November 16, 2022 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater *

November 18, 2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium *

November 20, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theatre *

*Support from Whitehall