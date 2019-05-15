Goldroom Announces High Seas Dates & Festival, Plus New Single

Songwriter/producer Goldroom is releasing his fourth single of the year with "U (feat. Chela)", out today via Downtown. The track follows "Do You Feel It Now?", "Cocaine Girl" and "Yellow Flowers" and is available on all DSPs HERE.



"I wrote a song with Chela in the summer of 2016 that never came out but stuck with me in a way I couldn't shake," says Goldroom. "As I started to experiment with sampling my own songs to make more club orientated music, this song was a natural fit, especially the chorus." Stay tuned for the companion 'original' track coming this summer and more info on the inspiration and process of these recordings.



Known for his intimate but epic High Seas tours (an annual concert series set aboard luxury yachts in cities across the continent), the L.A.-based artist otherwise known as Josh Legg transforms his affinity for the sea into sublimely transportive electronic music built on lush melodies and vast yet graceful arrangements. Recently announced High Seas tour dates include San Diego on Aug 4, Vancouver on Aug 18 and Chicago on Aug 31.



This year, Goldroom is adding the High Seas Festival - taking place in San Francisco on July 13-14 (High Seas West) & NYC on Aug 24 (High Seas East). Tickets for all can be found at http://goldroom.la/ and a full list of dates can be found below.



Tour Dates:

May 16 - Seattle, WA @ Q Nightclub (DJ)

May 18 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Rooftop @ Canary Hotel (DJ)

May 19 - Scottsdale, AZ @ Maya Day and Nightclub (DJ)

May 25 - Montreal, PQ @ Newspeak (DJ)

May 30 - Boston, MA @ The Grand Boston (DJ)

Jun 01 - Los Angeles, CA @ Exchange LA (DJ)

Jun 22 - Dover, DE @ North Hub Beach Club at Firefly Music Festival (DJ)

Jul 13 - San Francisco, CA @ High Seas Festival West

Jul 14 - San Francisco, CA @ High Seas Festival West

Aug 04 - San Diego, CA @ High Seas Tour

Aug 18 - Vancouver, BC @ High Seas Tour

Aug 24 - New York, NY @ High Seas Festival East

Aug 31 - Chicago, IL @ High Seas Tour





