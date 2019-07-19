Godlands Delivers Grimey 5-Track Debut EP 4 U ONLY

Rising bass artist Godlands unleashes her 5-track debut EP 4 U Only on Dim Mak. The release kicks off with a pair of ruthless rap and grime-fueled collaborations from JEANIE on "No Stress (feat. Stööki Sound's Jelacee)" and NXSTY on "Lowkey (feat. Lil Traffic)." Next up, Godlands delivers a fiery concoction of instrumental bass and trap drops via singles "2 Clips" and "Back Now." Closing with a bang, the Aussie hellraiser offers her anthemic war-cry "Valour," featuring BOI.



To celebrate 4 U Only, Godlands recently raged across Australia and New Zealand on a two month run of club dates, testing out her new material in intimate spaces. The Music had the chance to attend her recent sold out Hobart gig and focused on her captivating performance in their live review, adding that "The room shook with attendees riding on shoulders, swinging around disco balls on the ceiling, many dressed in light suits..sensing this energy, Godlands leapt in for a crowdsurf, being carried far from the stage.." The rare and emotive atmosphere that Godlands creates at every performance is reflected throughout 4 U Only. Whether it's the tumultuous trap and the intoxicating basslines of "No Stress" or the hype house sounds on "Back Now," Godlands' EP ignites the passion that she brings to each of her animated shows. 4 U Only is only the beginning, as she'll continue to transform the electronic music landscape with every beat she drops.

Turning heads quickly, Godlands is the product of old school sounds meeting new school methods. A forerunner of the freshest wave of Australian electronic music, this young upstart has the enviable ability to transform beats into heavy club anthems, with a festival-ready steeve that'll test even the best systems. Existing at the junction of music and fashion, Godlands is your girl's crush, whose constant ambition to push the needle sees her effortlessly apply a cavalier vogue to her production, performance and aesthetic. Less than a year into the Godlands project, the producer has torn up the scene and carved a name for herself in the ever-changing electronic landscape. Having launched her debut tour 'Pleasures' for 2018, Godlands has performed alongside the likes of Jauz, Getter, Habstrakt, Excision and QUIX - not to mention previous runs with ShockOne and Baauer. Her reputation on the decks preceding her, she has already touched down at festivals such as Groovin' The Moo, Party in the Paddock and Touch Bass, unveiling a jaw-dropping new visual show to fans throughout Australia, New Zealand and Japan. A veteran of clubs and festival stages alike, her unique sound design and dexterous sets are as unmissable as they are unpredictable. Get used to this future legend, because the Godlands era has only just begun.





