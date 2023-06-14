Godcaster Announce Fall N.A. + EU Tour Including Dates with Deeper, Model/Actriz and Panchiko

Tickets are on sale now.
New York's Godcaster will embark on a two-month long tour this Fall including dates supporting Deeper, Model/Actriz and Panchiko.
Earlier this year the sextet, known for their unique brand of maximalist and "explosive live shows" (The FADER), reinvented their sound into a harder, more devastating form with the release of their self-titled magnum opus.
Pitchfork compared the album to "the heartbeat of English art-punk band Cardiacs, combined with a mania like what would happen if Deerhoof started a cult" and NPR Music called them "one of the most promising rising groups in the booming East Coast avant-rock underground."
Godcaster is a must-see live band. Tickets can be found here.
Sep 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Healer *
Sep 22 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *
Sep 23 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G *
Sep 24 - Montreal, QB @ Bar Le 'Ritz' PDB *
Sep 25 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *
Sep 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *
Sep 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's *
Sep 29 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *
Sep 30 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *
Oct 2 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room @ Third Man Records *
Oct 3 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *
Oct 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos *
Oct 5 - Houston, TX @ Black Magic *
Oct 6 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
Oct 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit
Oct 10 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
Oct 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen
Oct 13 - Berkeley, CA @ Ivy Room
OCT 17 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
Oct 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Oct 22 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
Oct 26 - Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
Oct 27 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
Oct 28 - Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
Oct 30 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers
Oct 31 - Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern
Nov 1 - Guildford, UK @ The Boileroom
Nov 2 - Portsmouth, UK @ The Loft
Nov 3 - Brighton, UK @ Mutations Brighton
Nov 4 - Manchester, UK @ YES ^
Nov 6 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds ^
Nov 7 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
Nov 8 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House
Nov 9 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla %
Nov 10 - Margate, UK @ Elsewhere Record Store
Nov 11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London
Nov 11 - Margate, UK @ Elsewhere Record Store
Nov 13 - Cologne, DE @ Helios37 ^
Nov 14 - Barcelona, ES @ Sidecar
Nov 15 - Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom
Nov 16 - Dublin, IE @ Workman's Cellar
* with Deeper
^ with Model/Actriz
% with Panchiko
Photo by Caleb Dudley
