Godcaster Announce Fall N.A. + EU Tour Including Dates with Deeper, Model/Actriz and Panchiko

New York's Godcaster will embark on a two-month long tour this Fall including dates supporting Deeper, Model/Actriz and Panchiko.

Earlier this year the sextet, known for their unique brand of maximalist and "explosive live shows" (The FADER), reinvented their sound into a harder, more devastating form with the release of their self-titled magnum opus.

Pitchfork compared the album to "the heartbeat of English art-punk band Cardiacs, combined with a mania like what would happen if Deerhoof started a cult" and NPR Music called them "one of the most promising rising groups in the booming East Coast avant-rock underground."

Godcaster is a must-see live band. Tickets can be found here.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

Sep 21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Healer *

Sep 22 - Detroit, MI @ El Club *

Sep 23 - Toronto, ON @ The Baby G *

Sep 24 - Montreal, QB @ Bar Le 'Ritz' PDB *

Sep 25 - Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

Sep 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made *

Sep 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's *

Sep 29 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar *

Sep 30 - Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *

Oct 2 - Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room @ Third Man Records *

Oct 3 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl *

Oct 4 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos *

Oct 5 - Houston, TX @ Black Magic *

Oct 6 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

Oct 9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit

Oct 10 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

Oct 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

Oct 13 - Berkeley, CA @ Ivy Room

OCT 17 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

Oct 20 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

Oct 22 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

EUROPE TOUR DATES

Oct 26 - Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

Oct 27 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

Oct 28 - Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

Oct 30 - Southampton, UK @ Heartbreakers

Oct 31 - Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

Nov 1 - Guildford, UK @ The Boileroom

Nov 2 - Portsmouth, UK @ The Loft

Nov 3 - Brighton, UK @ Mutations Brighton

Nov 4 - Manchester, UK @ YES ^

Nov 6 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds ^

Nov 7 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

Nov 8 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

Nov 9 - Bristol, UK @ Thekla %

Nov 10 - Margate, UK @ Elsewhere Record Store

Nov 11 - London, UK @ Pitchfork London

Nov 11 - Margate, UK @ Elsewhere Record Store

Nov 13 - Cologne, DE @ Helios37 ^

Nov 14 - Barcelona, ES @ Sidecar

Nov 15 - Madrid, ES @ Wurlitzer Ballroom

Nov 16 - Dublin, IE @ Workman's Cellar

* with Deeper

^ with Model/Actriz

% with Panchiko

Photo by Caleb Dudley