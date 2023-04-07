Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Glove Announces U.S. and U.K. Headline Tour Dates for May and June

Glove Announces U.S. and U.K. Headline Tour Dates for May and June

Last year, the band released their debut album Boom Nights.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Glove announces a headline run of US and UK tour dates spanning May and June.

Starting off in Tampa, the band will join the lineup of Tropical Heatwave Festival before making their way up the East Coast, with stops in major markets including New York and D.C. Partway through the run, Glove will make a detour to the UK for more headline shows and a few dates with Nation of Language. All upcoming shows can be found here and below.

Last year, the band released their debut album Boom Nights. The addictive alt-rock/synthwave offering is the soundtrack to the worst or best night of your life, dealer's choice. Produced by Cage The Elephant's Brad Shultz, the album propelled the band to take on their biggest year yet.

Some highlights include playing at Austin City Limits, SXSW, Substance Festival and Levitation, tours alongside Jack White, Spoon and Foals, and being included in Rolling Stone's Best Music of 2022 list.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

May 6 - Tampa, FL - Tropical Heatwave Festival

June 8 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

June 9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back

June 13 - Manchester, UK - Night & Day

June 14 - London, UK - KOKO*

June 15 - Bristol, UK - The Crofters Rights

June 16 - Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union*

June 17 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

June 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

June 22 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy

June 23 - Washington, D.C. - dc9

* supporting Nation of Language

See all tour dates here

Over the coming months, Glove is gearing up to release what they have been concocting over the last year and introduce their next era as a band.

Photo by Jeremy Malizola



Lights Shares Reimagined Album dEd Photo
Lights Shares Reimagined Album 'dEd'
Alt-pop icon Lights has shared dEd, a reimagined version of her critically acclaimed album PƎP. Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. dEd is available now via Fueled By Ramen.
Nurko Links With Kyle Hume for New Single Save Me (From Myself) Photo
Nurko Links With Kyle Hume for New Single 'Save Me (From Myself)'
NURKO joins forces with Kyle Hume for the soaring new single “Save Me (From Myself),” out via Astralwerks. The poignant track is just NURKO's third since signing on the storied electronic label after 2022's soaring “Eternity” — a collaboration with Dayce Williams — and the recently released 'Too Long' featuring Cruel Youth.
Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fultons New Live Record MEET ME AT BIRDLAND Out Now Photo
Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fulton's New Live Record MEET ME AT BIRDLAND Out Now
New York-based jazz vocalist and pianist Champian Fulton's sixteenth album as a leader, Meet Me at Birdland, is out now!
Linkin Park Presents Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Photo
Linkin Park Presents 'Meteora' 20th Anniversary Edition
Among a bevy of unreleased gems, lead single “Lost” has notably held #1 at Alternative and Rock radio for four consecutive weeks. Upon release, it emerged as LINKIN PARK’s first #1 debut on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in over a decade. It has also reached rarified air as the most-streamed new rock song of the year.

From This Author - Michael Major


COCAINE BEAR Sets Peacock Premiere Streaming DateCOCAINE BEAR Sets Peacock Premiere Streaming Date
April 7, 2023

The latest film from director Elizabeth Banks (Charlie’s Angels, Pitch Perfect 2) is inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator.
Lights Shares Reimagined Album 'dEd'Lights Shares Reimagined Album 'dEd'
April 7, 2023

Alt-pop icon Lights has shared dEd, a reimagined version of her critically acclaimed album PƎP. Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. dEd is available now via Fueled By Ramen.
Nurko Links With Kyle Hume for New Single 'Save Me (From Myself)'Nurko Links With Kyle Hume for New Single 'Save Me (From Myself)'
April 7, 2023

NURKO joins forces with Kyle Hume for the soaring new single “Save Me (From Myself),” out via Astralwerks. The poignant track is just NURKO's third since signing on the storied electronic label after 2022's soaring “Eternity” — a collaboration with Dayce Williams — and the recently released 'Too Long' featuring Cruel Youth.
Linkin Park Presents 'Meteora' 20th Anniversary EditionLinkin Park Presents 'Meteora' 20th Anniversary Edition
April 7, 2023

Among a bevy of unreleased gems, lead single “Lost” has notably held #1 at Alternative and Rock radio for four consecutive weeks. Upon release, it emerged as LINKIN PARK’s first #1 debut on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in over a decade. It has also reached rarified air as the most-streamed new rock song of the year.
Duran Duran Add New York and San Diego Dates to North American Future Past Tour; Grace Jones to JoinDuran Duran Add New York and San Diego Dates to North American Future Past Tour; Grace Jones to Join
April 7, 2023

Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will bring the legendary, award-winning four-piece to Queens, New York on September 22, where the incomparable artist and icon Grace Jones will be joining as a very special guest alongside both Nile Rodgers & CHIC and Bastille. Check out new tour dates now!
share
close sound sound