Glove Announces U.S. and U.K. Headline Tour Dates for May and June
Last year, the band released their debut album Boom Nights.
Starting off in Tampa, the band will join the lineup of Tropical Heatwave Festival before making their way up the East Coast, with stops in major markets including New York and D.C. Partway through the run, Glove will make a detour to the UK for more headline shows and a few dates with Nation of Language. All upcoming shows can be found here and below.
Last year, the band released their debut album Boom Nights. The addictive alt-rock/synthwave offering is the soundtrack to the worst or best night of your life, dealer's choice. Produced by Cage The Elephant's Brad Shultz, the album propelled the band to take on their biggest year yet.
Some highlights include playing at Austin City Limits, SXSW, Substance Festival and Levitation, tours alongside Jack White, Spoon and Foals, and being included in Rolling Stone's Best Music of 2022 list.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES
May 6 - Tampa, FL - Tropical Heatwave Festival
June 8 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
June 9 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle Back
June 13 - Manchester, UK - Night & Day
June 14 - London, UK - KOKO*
June 15 - Bristol, UK - The Crofters Rights
June 16 - Glasgow, UK - Queen Margaret Union*
June 17 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny
June 21 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right
June 22 - Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy
June 23 - Washington, D.C. - dc9
* supporting Nation of Language
Over the coming months, Glove is gearing up to release what they have been concocting over the last year and introduce their next era as a band.
Photo by Jeremy Malizola