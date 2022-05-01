Global Star MAX Drops Funky Throwback Single, 'Gucci Bag'

Today, global pop star MAX drops "Gucci Bag," a soulful, funky throwback smoldering with sex appeal. Listen HERE. The follow-up to streaming smash "Butterflies," featuring Ali Gatie - which MAX just performed at both Coachella weekends - "Gucci Bag" marks the hitmaker's second release since signing with Warner Records. Confident, atmospheric, and teasingly nostalgic, "Gucci Bag" casts an opulent spell as MAX croons in an enchanting falsetto over hypnotic rhythms and retro synths. "Gucci Bag" is accompanied by a compelling lyric video. Watch it HERE.

The inspiration for the song actually came over a friendly game of "Settlers of Catan."MAX explains, "I was writing with my friends Jacob Ray and Cody Dear, and we hit a wall creatively, so we decided to loop a beat we worked on while we played Catan for 2 hours. I had this title "Gucci Bag" in mind as a metaphor for feeling really confident, and midway through the game inspiration hit and I grabbed the mic and sang this chorus." A few months later, MAX finished the song with the help of Drew Love [The Chainsmokers, SG Lewis] and Sean Douglas [Lizzo, Demi Lovato], and now it's the first taste of his new album coming later this year.

"Gucci Bag" represents a new musical chapter for MAX, who's already proven himself a master of the kind of sweeping melodies and sweet introspection heard on tracks like "Butterflies," and dance-floor ready production of hits like "Lights Down Low" and "Love Me Less." The new single is the latest achievement in an audacious new era for the pop innovator. Up next, he's hitting the road in Europe this June - see maxmusicofficial.com/tour for more info.

MAX began his partnership with Warner Records by releasing the Ali Gatie-assisted "Butterflies," and a subsequent duet version with FLETCHER. The romantic track has more than 120 million streams to date, hitting #1 on the Viral Charts and earning Gold certification in multiple countries.

"Gucci Bag" and "Butterflies" follow the singer/songwriter's critically acclaimed Colour Vision album. That record found MAX dabbling in Prince-inspired pop, silky smooth hip-hop, and even K-pop. His experimental approach and innate knack for pop hooks resulted in the New York native racking up more than 1.5 billion streams as an independent artist. Now, with knockout pop anthems like "Gucci Bag" and dazzling new sonic horizons ahead, MAX is destined to touch the hearts of even more pop fans around the globe.

ABOUT MAX:

MAX's music is fueled by authenticity. From his unfiltered, heart-on-sleeve lyrics to his handcrafted visuals, the breakout pop star invites you to be part of his world, sharing the highs, lows, and every neon-hued emotion in-between. He's been labeled a "young pop god" by GQ and dubbed a "top pop star to watch" by Billboard, and it's no wonder: He broke through in 2016 with the ubiquitous, triple-platinum "Lights Down Low." The track shot to #1 at Hot AC radio and went platinum in a number of countries. Since then, MAX has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams, released a number of other multi-platinum songs, dropped the pop-expanding Colour Visions album, and collaborated with everyone from Suga of BTS to Chromeo to Hayley Kiyoko.

With his irresistible Warner Records debut, "Butterflies" with Ali Gatie, MAX affirmed so much of what makes his songs special, from the easy inventiveness of his sound to his staggering lyrical transparency. MAX wrote the emotional ballad about renewing his wedding vows, making it a sequel to "Lights Down Low," which famously doubled as a marriage proposal. Wide-eyed and sincere, it's the kind of love song that smitten couples will slow dance to for years to come. "I want to dive deeper on both ends - with raw, honest songs like 'Butterflies' and the more experimental fare of Colour Vision," he says. Now, with Warner Records at his back, MAX will have the best of both worlds, propelling his authentic vision further than ever before.

FOLLOW MAX:

