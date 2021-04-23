Global Dan Drops 'Won' Single

Global Dan, Ayo & Teo and Global Dell celebrate success on their lively party single "Won." Hailed by Alternative Press as one of "40 New Artists You Need To Hear in April," Global Dan's forthcoming Go Global LP promises an infectious mix of emo and hip hop medleys. Executive produced by Steve Aoki, the album will feature "Won," as well as previously released singles "Had Me At Goodbye" and "Toxic," the latter of which is receiving numerous radio spins at Pitbull's Globalization (SiriusXM).



Exemplifying a "work hard, play hard" mantra, Global Dan's "Won" serves as a reminder to vibe out and enjoy your success. Global Dell kicks off the track, immediately laying down a catchy chorus that promises only day one homies will get to break bread with him and share in his wealth.

Global Dan doubles down on this theme through his signature falsetto flow, dismissing the fake friends who always come around when he's up on dough. Brotherly duo and IG+TikTok sensations Ayo & Teo round out the track, dropping witty verses over the vibrant beat. The four flaunt and taunt their well-earned wealth, while also providing an unfiltered take and shutting down the haters.



Hailing from Silver Spring, Maryland, Global Dan is quickly making his mark on the world. Counting millions of streams to his name, the rapper and songwriter first broke out through his 2017 viral single "Off-White." The song eventually attracted the attention of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton's artistic director and Off-White founder, who went on to personally design the cover art for the single's subsequent remix featuring Rich The Kid and MadeinTYO. Global Dan has since gone on to collaborate with Steve Aoki ("Halfway Dead feat. Travis Barker"), G-Eazy ("W.A.N.T.S"), AzN ("Dark Out") and Lil Skies ("Moving On").

Listen here: