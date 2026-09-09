Glizzy Glow Releases "Pick Em Up" Music Video Featuring FWC Big Key

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South Side Chicago rapper Glizzy Glow has released her new music video for 'Pick Em Up' featuring FWC Big Key, out now via Geffen Records. The hard-hitting track appears on her recently released debut mixtape, Trench Baddie, and continues the breakout run that has established Glizzy as one of Chicago's most exciting rising voices.

'Pick Em Up' puts Glizzy Glow's unapologetic confidence front and center, pairing sharp punchlines and bossed-up flexes with an instantly memorable, chant-ready hook. FWC Big Key joins the record for a Chicago-meets-Detroit linkup that adds to the track's Midwest energy. The accompanying music video brings the track to life and matches the song's commanding energy while showcasing Glizzy's bold personality.

The release follows Glizzy Glow's debut mixtape, Trench Baddie, a 17-track project featuring Queen Key, Mudbaby Ru, Bunna B, YKNIECE, Lil M.U., Hxllywood, and FWC Big Key. The project brings together the records that have powered her breakout year, including

, 'ft. BunnaB' and the YKNIECE-assisted ''.

Glizzy Glow first gained attention in Chicago after a casual freestyle over Soulja Boy's 'Shootout' went viral in 2019. Since then, she has brought the same independent discipline she developed as a salon owner, hair model, and self-managed artist into her music career, handling her own releases, shows, and creative vision before entering her current chapter with Geffen Records.

Her breakout single '

More on Glizzy Glow

' has generated more than 15 million streams across platforms and 3 million YouTube views, leading to the YKNIECE remix, the CUTWATER Tour, and a string of releases that have expanded her reach far beyond the Midwest. More than a viral breakthrough, Trench Baddie establishes Glizzy Glow as an artist with the confidence and a solid vision to carry her movement far beyond Chicago.

As anyone from Chicago will tell you, Glizzy Glow is the It Girl hip-hop has been desperately missing. She's long had regional motion, previously as a successful salon owner, hair model, and all-around hustler. But over the past few years, the 29-year-old rapper's been pouring her clout, artistry, charisma, and drive into the career she was clearly meant to have. Because with Glizzy, you might come for the super sticky hooks ('Cutwater'), but you'll stay for the A1 bars as she roasts rivals, boasts gloriously, and weaves in her striver's story throughout. And to think, she only started rapping when her friends and cousins pressured her into spitting bars during a casual home freestyle session in 2019. That became her Soulja Boy 'Shootout' remix, which went viral in Chicago the same year. By 2023, after doing her research, she was a one-woman business — booking shows, self-releasing music, and eventually conceptualizing the concepts for her buzzing videos, which somehow feel both off-the-cuff and carefully plotted. Now, as she confidently takes her place on the Geffen Records roster, her new music feeds the most electrifying rap from the '00s and '10s (read: crunk, trap) into an ambitious expansion of modern strains like Chicago footwork, Jersey Club, and sexy drill. The songs brim with her bossed-up energy, relentless quest for success, and history coming up on 59th and Hermitage in West Englewood. Now you know Glizzy Glow — get ready to meet the Trench Baddie.

Glizzy Glow's 'Trench Baddie' is available at https://glizzyglow.lnk.to/TrenchBaddie.

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