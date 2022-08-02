Glassreel Announces Debut Album 'Lustre'

Canadian pop group Glassreel brings some noise to their new single "Bigger Than You", an upbeat ballad weaved through with peals of guitar feedback. "Bigger Than You" is the first single from Glassreel's upcoming full-length debut album Lustre which will be out on September 30, 2022.

"To me, the song is about struggling to see things concretely ("It's not always plain to see/I will forget what you meant to me") rather than settling for abstractions," adds singer Kelly Beaton.

Musically, "Bigger Than You" is a meeting of genres: a country ballad structure meets a dancey beat with power pop underpinnings. The noisy guitar that persists throughout the song helps to illustrate the tension between chaos and order described in the lyrics

Lustre is the upcoming, debut album from Winnipeg pop group Glassreel released on September 30, 2022. The album title stems from the reflective and introspective nature of the material. Glassreel's first full-length collection, these eight tracks represent an artistic step forward for the band, utilizing a new and diverse range of material.

"We've got a lot of exciting new music on the go," says Beaton. With this song and this album, Glassreel hopes to normalize the fade-out again. Upon the release of Lustre, Glassreel will embark on a Fall 2022 North American tour.

"Bigger Than You" was produced by Mike Beaton, and mastered by Ottawa engineer Philip Shaw Bova (Father John Misty, Feist, Andy Shauf). The video for "Bigger Than You" stars singer Kelly Beaton, and was filmed by Winnipeg filmmaker Sean Guezen. The video's intensely personal narrative and tones of loneliness reflect the sentiments revealed in the song's lyrics.

A partnership between longtime musical collaborators Beaton and Graumann - with the rhythm section of Andrew Workman and Ken Phillips - Glassreel's standalone single "Love So Hollow" (August 2021) was added to playlists by CBC, Exclaim! and Tinnitist.

Their debut EP Unalike (2019) featured on 100+ radio stations across North America (including CBC and NPR outlets) and stayed on Canada's !earshot National Top 50 for three consecutive weeks. Glassreel's music is featured in several episodes of celebrity chef David Rocco's series Dolce Italia and Dolce Southeast Asia, airing internationally on National Geographic.

Separately and together, Beaton and Graumann have shared the stage with Wintersleep, Said the Whale, Partner, iskwē, Sloan, Land of Talk, The New Pornographers, Tokyo Police Club, and Julie Doiron, and have played SXSW and Germany's Reeperbahn Festival, to name a few. Their respective projects have enjoyed critical acclaim from Chart Attack, CBC, CMJ, Exclaim!, and ELLE, and have charted throughout North America.

Listen to the new single here: