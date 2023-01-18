Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Girl Scout Announce Debut EP 'Real Life Human Garbage'

Their debut EP Real Life Human Garbage, will be arriving February 15th, 2023.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Buzzing Swedish newcomers Girl Scout have officially announced their debut EP Real Life Human Garbage, arriving February 15th, 2023 via Made Records.

On the heels of their lightning-bolt arrival this fall and just ahead of their forthcoming debut live performances in the U.S. at SXSW Festival in March, the project serves as a proper introduction to the band: a four-piece who met while studying jazz in Stockholm and bonded through a shared penchant for the garage rock and brit-pop sounds of the 80s and 90s.

Produced by Ali Chant (Soccer Mommy, Perfume Genius) and Jacknife Lee (The Killers, Bloc Party), the EP is led by the release of the group's brand new single "Weirdo" today. Pre-save the EP HERE.

Inspired by lead-singer Emma Jansson's time working at a grocery store at the dawn of the pandemic, "Weirdo" is an alt-rock jam of the times. "I am just a woman who doesn't feel like something real. And I don't feel like a woman. I'm just a kid trying to stay hid from everyone else," sings Jansson as she grapples with the struggles of social interactions today, and the desire to connect with other people while not feeling like you know how to.

"Weirdo" arrives today with a music video featuring actor and comedian Mark Williams (Harry Potter), which sees him and Jansson buoyantly leaning into their weirdness.

"Some days I just wake up and forget how to be a person," says Jansson about "Weirdo." "Like I forget how to act and can't, for the life of me, have a normal conversation. I started working in a grocery store during the first wave of COVID when my school shut down, and it felt like I had kind of forgotten how to socially interact with people. It was an odd time where the only people I was around were strangers that I didn't really talk about my personal life with, and I almost felt as if I wasn't a real person. You get this feeling of being all rusty and not able to relax and climb out of your shell. Then it becomes a spiral of worrying that you're coming off weird, making you become even weirder because you're simultaneously analyzing if you're being weird. Eventually, I just said 'f it' - maybe I'm weird, but I'll live."

Comprised of Emma Jansson (guitar, vocals), Evelina Arvidsson Eklind (bass, vocals), Per Lindberg (drums) and Viktor Spasov (guitar), Girl Scout is something of a gang of misfits. Each member collectively struggled to fit in in some way, shape or form throughout their lives, whether it was growing up as the only musician in a small remote town, uprooting to different homes throughout a nomadic childhood, or feeling like they were at the bottom of their graduating class.

Together though, their music feels cathartic and relatable; like a late night conversation with some of your closest friends. The type where you let your guard down, and find threads of humor and poignancy in the comfort of knowing there's a shared commonality in these awkward human experiences.

Each of the five songs featured on Real Life Human Garbage reflect on the daunting feelings, cringe-worthy moments and social encounters that can play on repeat in your head at night - the sort of experiences that feel infinite in the moment, but can be defined by the friends you go through them with.

Along with "Weirdo," Real Life Human Garbage also features the group's previously released song "All The Time And Everywhere" as well as their debut single "Do You Remember Sally Moore?."

Exploding out of the gate, Girl Scout has garnered the attention of numerous radio stations including BBC1, BBC6, Amazing Radio, FluxFM or egoFM while receiving praise from the likes of Billboard, FLOOD Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan MTV, Guitar World, Atwood Magazine, The Guardian, The Times, Dork, Clash and Consequence of Sound, who stated: "If this is how Girl Scout are coming out of the gate, it's going to be quite exciting to see where their whims take them next."

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Martyna Bannister



Killowen Drops Highly Anticipated UK Garage Anthem Sober Photo
Killowen Drops Highly Anticipated UK Garage Anthem 'Sober'
Exploring the narrative of battling addiction, the track is written, produced and performed by KiLLOWEN himself, and contains the recognisable BADBADNOTGOOD sample of 'Time Moves Slow'. Whether it’s a vice, or a love interest, KiLLOWEN provides a highly relatable, feel-good track, that you can either dance to or reflect on.
McKinley Dixon Unveils New Single Tyler, Forever Photo
McKinley Dixon Unveils New Single 'Tyler, Forever'
McKinley Dixon releases new single “Tyler, Forever” via City Slang alongside an accompanying music video. Symphonic horns and gritty vocals seamlessly blend in “Tyler, Forever” to create a track that is as catchy as it is emotional. The song's infectious chorus transitions midway to a more somber sound with McKinley’s hard-hitting bars.
VIDEO: WHO ON EARTH Release Live Video for Black Swan Photo
VIDEO: WHO ON EARTH Release Live Video for 'Black Swan'
New Jersey hard rock outfit WHO ON EARTH have dropped a new live video for their track 'Black Swan'. Filmed at the band's hometown show at Starland Ballroom last November, the new video is highlighted by a powerhouse performance from veteran guitarist Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), who also plays guitar on the band's new album 'Blame'.
Full of Hell and Primitive Man Announce Suffocating Hallucination Photo
Full of Hell and Primitive Man Announce 'Suffocating Hallucination'
Produced by Andrew Nelson (Harms Way, Weekend Nachos, LURK), Suffocating Hallucination unites them in a blisteringly blissful sonic celebration of disillusionment and chaos. Issued by Closed Casket Activities, the record arrives just ahead of a US tour with The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy (dates listed).

